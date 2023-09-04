We love a cheeky drinks deal…

There is something special about that first sip of a drink after a long stressful day at the office, gathering with your work friends, catching up in a setting that isn’t the office and letting out that Monday blues exhale we all know too well.

A white drink stache forms on your upper lip as you take the first sip, and suddenly the week ahead doesn’t seem so daunting anymore.

If you didn’t know, it’s National Beer Lovers Day and that means that The Cheeky Camel is pulling out all the stops with an incredible drinks deal that you won’t want to miss out on.

There is nothing quite like an ice-cold brewski to round out your day (if you’re a beer lover of course) and if you’re looking for somewhere to sit back and chillax with a refreshing frosty pint then look no further than The Cheeky Camel. From today, Monday, September 4 until Sunday, September 10 you can get a beer for one Dirham when you order a main course.

Now, we know how it sounds, there is a clause yes – but, who would say no to Wagyu beef sliders and a beer? Or if you’re feeling fancy, pair your beer with mushroom ravioli. Conveniently located in JLT, The Cheeky Camel is an ideal spot to head to for a really great deal.

Fancy another drinks deal?

If you’d like to stay for more than one, happy hour at The Cheeky Camel runs every single day from opening until 9pm and drinks start from as little as Dhs30. Ladies looking to indulge? Their ladies’ night is an incredible unlimited drinks, paired with one main and a dessert for Dhs99 every Friday, the same package is available for gents for Dhs199.

The Cheeky Camel, voco Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Dh1 for a pint with every main meal, from Mon Sept 4 to Sun Sept 10. Tel: (0)4 356 0574 @thecheekycameldxb

