This will be the first pit stop of many…

Originally known for her role in the iconic Matrix franchise, Jada Pinkett Smith is to some an icon in Hollywood, who will be making her way to Abu Dhabi on November 6 for an intimate conversation inspired by her Emmy Award-Winning show Red Table Talk.

The American actor is famously known for the talk show, where she, along with her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris sit down, open up and discuss an amalgam of pressing topics.

Worthy

The Actor has also recently announced the release of her memoir titled “Worthy” and this will be a stop in her world tour where she will be sitting down with businesswomen in Abu Dhabi to discuss their stories, exchange ideas and champion the women that make the city tick over.

Her book will be released worldwide and is a raw, honest and profound memoir that provides insight into her career spanning over three decades.

With this message of resilience and the road to self-discovery, Jada Pinkett Smith is bringing her memoir and her talk show to the rest of the world, with Abu Dhabi as her first stop.

Joining her at the table

Co-hosting the event alongside Pinkett Smith are corporate brand and leadership developer Souad AlSerkal and Sarah Omolewu the co-founder of Maven Global Access.

Omolwu has said that she is excited and honoured to be welcoming Jada to the Middle East for a series of events that will celebrate growth, worthiness and self-discovery. She also stated that “the event seeks to commend what women entrepreneurs are capable of when given opportunities and access, and the strength in unity and community.”

The event location has not yet been shared and tickets will also be announced soon. So as soon as you know, we’ll know.

Images: Provided