Sponsored: Prepare to be transported to the glitz and glamour of 1920s Osaka…

Get ready for a fabulous new night out in Dubai, as Mimi Kakushi is bringing beautiful vibes and sultry tunes to its new jazz night. Starting on Wednesday, September 6, guests can look forward to an enchanting evening of live performances from talented musicians at the Minami jazz nights.

Designed to complement a brand new cocktail menu that is inspired by the Japanese legend of jazz, Kikuchi Shigeya, who brought jazz from the USA to Japan in the 1920s – this is one you won’t want to miss.

The stunning Japanese restaurant is bringing us the newest addition to their evenings that will pair perfectly with the latest cocktail menu paired with the jazz night, the selection of cocktails will transport guests to an era of musical excellence and artistic flair.

The Minami district in Japan is still one of Osaka’s most lively nightlife areas of the city. The Minami jazz nights will make for the perfect fit in the stylish surrounds of Mimi Kakushi.

Meet the band

Expect a collective of four celebrated jazz artists. On the saxophone, we have Dave Holland, while the ivory keys belong to Joel Ison, drums will be Janelle Bernado and Rudo Pieterse takes the upright bass.

The group has shared the stage amongst some jazz greats including John Legend and Gregory Porter. Seasoned professionals will ensure it’s a fun-filled evening of toe-tapping that will have you coming back for more.

The Kikuchi cocktail menu

A testament to the venue’s dedication to innovation and creativity, the new Kikuchi cocktail menu draws inspiration from the legendary jazz performer.

There are 13 different delectable cocktails to choose from and each of the cocktails was meticulously designed to pair with a vinyl song. When the cocktail is presented to you, you will receive a cover of the vinyl with a short description of the song and the feeling it evokes.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach, 8pm onwards, Wednesdays from September 6. Tel: (0)4 379 4811 @mimikakushi

