The UAE’s official digital healthcare platform rolls out brand new features…

The UAE’s Al Hosn app has been updated to include mandatory children’s vaccination information in the country, as announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

Images: What’s On archive

The updated version of the app, which was previously used to screen visitors and residents as part of contact tracing efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, will maintain comprehensive records of vaccination certificates for residents from birth to 18 years of age. This comes as part of the app’s vital features aimed at safeguarding the health of younger members of the population, and with the intent of furthering the goals of the National Immunisation Programme.

It is no secret that the UAE government is committed to leveraging the best of technical tools and applications, to ensure optimal health coverage and high vaccination rates. While mandatory vaccinations for children against tuberculosis, tetanus, pneumonia, diphtheria and HPV are aimed at shielding them from disease and at boosting their immunity, these are also crucial to ensuring timely vaccination efforts. One very important point that you need to remember is, updated vaccination records on the Al Hosn app are mandatory for children to be allowed in schools, as the app will now replace the vaccination books that were previously used.

In what is a classic example of the UAE’s steadfast efforts in the healthcare domain, the Al Hosn app has previously also been felicitated for its instrumental role in curbing the spread of the pandemic, with US-based Global Excellence Awards (GEA) recognising it as the “App Of The Year 2021” in the COVID-19 Response category. Striving to serve the vast majority of the UAE population, it was rolled out in Arabic, English and Hindi.