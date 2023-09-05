Health pro max ultra…

Love avocados? You’ll love this news as London town’s very own all-things-avocado cafe, Avobar, is opening its doors in Abu Dhabi very soon.

It will be the cafe’s first outpost in the region and in the capital, you can find it in Yas Mall.

The ethos of the brand is all about clean, green balance and sustainable sourcing that ensures the supplying farmers reap the benefits at the grassroots level. Avocados are sourced from areas where the superfood has been growing for several generations – so we are guaranteed goodness. The avocado isn’t the only element on a sustainable trip, the coffee beans are also carefully sourced.

What’s On the menu?

Naturally, as the name suggests, you’ll find a top-to-bottom menu of dishes featuring avocado. The all-day menu has salads, mains and breakfast dishes, all laced with green goodness.

Expect plenty of breakfast dishes with eggs, avo on toast, salad bowls, poke bowls, and of course, sweet treats keeping in mind nutrition and balance.

Like any good cafe, this one also takes the coffee very seriously. A coffee and juice bar serves up hot and cold beverages and every kind of coffee under the sun.

The menu at the new local branch has been designed keeping in mind the flavour profiles and preferences of people in this region, which means that besides the staples lifted from menus at existing locations, there are also Emirati-inspired additions like croissant with labneh, zaatar and avocado, avocado-infused shakshuka, date pecan cake and baklava croissant.

The store will be opening its doors by September 9, 2023 so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the official opening.

Avobar, Yas Mall, Town Square, Abu Dhabi, coming soon, @avobar_ae

