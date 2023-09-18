This takes soft play to a whole new level…

Looking for somewhere to keep the children busy and the parents happy? Say hello to Leo & Loona, a huge new indoor play area now open inside Dubai Festival City Mall.

Across 2,200 square metres, there’s plenty to keep the children entertained with over 30 attractions, as well as a trendy family restaurant and event space for birthday parties.

Tried and tested, here’s a look at what went down when the What’s On Juniors went to check it out:

The space is designed for children aged between three and 10 years old and features pedal go-karts, trampolines, climbing walls, a foam pit, a ball pool, a magic sandbox, space rockets, glow-in-the-dark slides, and more. In other words: endless hours of fun.

While the children blow off some steam, parents can sit and watch or get some work done from the trendy dining area. The restaurant serves a range of international dishes from all-day breakfast to pizzas, salads to burgers, as well as an extensive children’s menu, coffee, ice cream, smoothies, and more.

It’s safe to say, you nor the little ones will want to leave…

Entry prices start at Dhs179 for all-day access on weekdays and Dhs229 for all-day access on weekends. Children under two years old and adults go free.

Celebrating a birthday anytime soon? Leo & Loona has four ‘banquet rooms’ which can accommodate a party of 12. Children can choose from a dinosaur-themed room, a Marvel-themed room, an airplane room, or a chic city-inspired room.

Dubai Festival City Mall, second floor (opp. Fabyland), Dubai. Monday to Thursday, 10am to 11pm. Friday to Sunday, 10am to 12am. Dhs179 weekdays, Dhs229 weekends. Tel:(0)4 894 7117. leoloona.ae

Images: Provided