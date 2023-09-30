A three-day festival awaits…

Snoopy Beats is one of the most popular festivals that redefined music getaways for the region, and it’s returning to Sandy Beach Resort in Fujairah this October. Inviting everyone to swap the city for the stunning seaside, Snoopy Beats will take place from Friday October 27 to Sunday October 29, 2023.

This season’s theme is Deep End, with the spooky season-themed event timed over Halloween weekend. The festival will come alive with interactive forms of expression so expect live music from the beach to the garden, digital and 3D art spaces and vibrant art throughout the festival. On the DJ front, a line-up of still to be announced artists will keep the whole beach dancing all weekend long.

Taking place at the ever-popular Sandy Beach Resort – which faces the iconic silhouette of Snoopy Island – the entire venue will be taken over to create a fully immersive experience that will turn the weekend into a true escape.

Tickets

Tickets start from Dhs160 for Friday night access inclusive of a welcome drink and shuttle bus transfers from Dubai. Beach and event tickets for Saturday and Sunday are priced at Dhs340 inclusive of a free drink and shuttle bus transfers from Dubai. The full weekend ticket, with two drinks and shuttle bus transfers, is Dhs430.

Looking to leave Dubai behind for the weekend? Room and ticket packages start from Dhs1,025 for single occupancy and Dhs1,390 for double occupancy on Friday, and Dhs1,565 on Saturday for single occupancy, while double occupancy is Dhs2,085. Two-night weekend stay and festival access starts from Dhs2,350 for single occupancy and Dhs2,810 based on double occupancy.

Reconnect by Snoopy Beats, Sandy Beach Hotel and Resort, Fujairah, Friday, October 27 to Sunday, October 29, tickets from Dhs160 inclusive of transportation. snoopybeats.com @snoopybeats