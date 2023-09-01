Staycation review: Armani Hotel
Giorgio Armani’s namesake destination offers a high- flying night in the sky
If there is a visual personification of true opulence out there, the Armani Hotel in the Burj Khalifa would be it. If you’re making the right connections, yes, it is a lifestyle extension of the luxury label and yes, it is every bit as high-end as one would imagine anything Armani to be.
Location
The Armani Hotel takes up all levels from the ground to the eighth floor, along with levels 38 and 39 of the crown jewel in Dubai’s glittering skyline – the Burj Khalifa. With its own opulent, dedicated entrance, and a prime postcode in Downtown Dubai, this hotel really does feel as vital, voguish and effortlessly chic as the brand name it wears.
Look and feel
Much like the label they take inspiration from, the interiors are a slick vision of understated luxury. Dark tones and minimalism are the stars of the design and add a layer of classic glamour that weaves from the lobbies to the walkways to the rooms and beyond. It’s in the little details, from the all-black stools for your belongings in all the restaurants, to the soft yellow lighting and the clean lines of the hallways, which, like the rest of the hotel, have been designed by Giorgio Armani himself to resemble a catwalk. Your invite, if one was needed, to strut.
Rooms
Checking into a pleasantly compact Fountain Suite, we were greeted with a stunning, all-encompassing view of the district beyond. It, as the name suggests, supplies a privileged vantage point of The Dubai Fountain. Completely unexpected however, and an incredibly impressive flex, is the playback system that syncs the track being played in the show to the TV in your room. The curtains are heavy, and the furniture is an elegant chocolate wood. Inside, the bedroom boasts a king-sized bed and shiny black bathroom stocked with all the amenities you could think of, but elevated.
Facilities
The Armani Hotel comes loaded right up to the tailored collar with high-end amenities. Think pool, gym, spa, sauna, and steam room – it’s all there. The gym is available for use 24/7 and the spa is a getaway within the getaway, the many rooms and hallways punctuated by serene silence. On the fun side of things, the premium Armani/ Prive night club offers free entry for the hotel guests; and luxe and lofty Atmosphere is nestled atop the 123rd floor, offering immaculate vibes and almost entirely unique views of the city.
Food and drink
The Armani roster of restaurants features a collection of fine dining destinations that span some of the most well-loved cuisines in the world, including the Armani/ Hashi, serving up authentic Japanese fare among cherry blossoms and red lights. Dining delicacies include spicy chicken karaage (Dhs70), and several varieties of sushi, sashimi and maki made with fresh fish flown in daily. The highlights of our experience was the lobster teppanyaki (Dhs650) and the miso chocolate (75), both powerhouses of culinary delight. The breakfast buffet at Armani/Mediterraneo spoils you for choice and the afternoon tea at the Armani/Lounge takes that further, but in bite-size form.
Rates
A one-night stay for two in the Armani Fountain Suite with breakfast will cost you Dhs3,000.