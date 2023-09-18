Expect an amazing live show With Every Breath You Take as you ring in 2023…

Atlantis, The Palm is set to welcome legendary singer Sting to headline its 2023 New Year’s Eve Party.

The musical journey will see fans of this Englishman [not] in New York bring his Message in a Bottle to Fields of Gold at the iconic Palm Jumeirah hotel. With Every Breath You Take, you’ll be taken on a nostalgic journey through Sting’s diverse musical repertoire as the headline act at Atlantis, The Palm’s legendary New Year’s Eve gala dinner on December 31.

Guests are in for an audio treat, with the 17-time Grammy Award winner set to perform a string of his most iconic hits from an illustrious career spent both as the frontman of rock band The Police, and as a solo artist. His career, which spans six decades, has seen Sting sell over 100 million records worldwide, racking up an array of awards that include three Brit Awards, a Golden Globe and an Emmy.

As always, a dazzling fireworks display will follow Sting’s set, turning the skies above the Palm Jumeirah into a rainbow of light and colour to ring in 2024 in Atlantis’ signature glamorous fashion.

This won’t be Sting’s first performance in the UAE this year. Back in January, he performed a sellout gig at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena. His New Year’s Eve gig at Atlantis, The Palm follows on from huge shows by Kylie Minogue in 2022 and Robbie Williams in 2021.

This year, New Year’s Eve at Atlantis, The Palm adopts the theme of a masquerade ball, and will see Sting perform to hundreds of guests at the glittering gala dinner. The black-tie affair will see a bespoke open-air deck built at the palatial resort, backdropped by the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Skyline. Alongside a performance from the chart-topping rocker, those at the lavish event can expect live music from a 30-piece band, a decadent buffet that features endless lobster and caviar, and free flowing premium drinks inclusive of Champagne.

Packages

Packages for the New Year’s Eve gala dinner start from Dhs6,500 for adults and Dhs4,500 for children aged 4 to 13. Children under 3 go free. Those looking for prime stage views can opt for the Rouge Circle package priced at Dhs7,500, while the best seats in the house, found in the Golden Circle, are Dhs9,500 per person for adults, and Dhs6,500 for children aged three to 13.

Giving little ones plenty to stay up late for, the Asateer Tent will play host to a bouncy castle, cinema, arts and crafts, games and more.