Mediterranean cuisine lovers can indulge in Terra’s bold ideas right here in the capital…

Dubai’s famed Terra group has just set up shop here in Abu Dhabi, opening their doors for business today, Tuesday September 5. The brand arrives in Abu Dhabi at one of the capital’s most scenic locations – Al Qana – known for offering you a multitude of unique entertainment and dining options with gorgeous views of the canal. At Terra Abu Dhabi, foodies can look forward to signature Mediterranean flavours, rustic ambience and much more hitching a trip over from the other end of the E11.

Popular favourites you can enjoy at Terra’s Al Qana location include a selection of their beloved dishes and mocktails, and an unforgettable dining experience that will include the watermelon salad, spiced prawns, sticky dates pudding, and Ananas passion punch. Terra’s one of a kind show kitchen, characterised by three distinctive sections, delivers the scoop on Terra’s architectural design and its transparent approach to gastronomy.

While you will feel the class of this venue and the experience it delivers right as you walk through the doors, this isn’t one of those venues that are furnished so fancy you’re wondering where a good place to ease into might be. You can pick from a selection of elevated dining spaces, casual lounge seating and a cozy spot here, which are the ideal check-in for relaxed, meaningful conversation that will flow.

The brainchild of Rashid Al Tayer of Outset, Terra has gained momentum fast since its inception two years ago across the UAE. Rich colours, an inimitable view of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and a peaceful ambiance make this the must-stop destination, the next time you find yourself in Al Qana.

Terra, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, 12am to 12pm daily. Tel: (0)2 562 0233, @terra.eatery