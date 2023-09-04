Sponsored: Learn all the tricks of the trade…

Looking to get ahead of the after-school activity planning? Then look no further than Dubai Autodrome, which is home to one of the coolest ways to keep busy after school. Say hello to the Dubai Autodrome Karting Academy (DAKA).

Offering kids the chance to live like a real race track driver while learning all the key components of karting, this is any young petrolhead’s dream. The program is designed for kids aged seven to 16.

The path to becoming a professional race driver

The program is a total of 10 weeks long and comes with countless incredibly fun perks. From learning all there is to know with hands-on mechanical tutorials, to being guided by professional championship-winning drivers and coaches, it’s a 360-degree edutainment experience.

Designed for kids to learn how to race around the track in the most efficient way, lessons will include racing lines on different circuit configurations, understanding apexes, braking points and correct steering techniques.

The curriculum is designed in such a way that allows the children to progress from one level to the next with confidence. All three levels are aligned with the school calendar year, making it the perfect afterschool program for young aspiring drivers. Pricing for levels starts from Dhs3,995 for the 10-week program.

More than just fun, each day of the program will have certain tasks and targets that the children need to complete which helps in monitoring the progression of the children throughout the course.

To progress to the third level of DAKA, there are however some prerequisites that need to be fulfilled. For example, students have to have registered and completed the second level of the academy and have completed more than 10 visits to the Indoor Kartdrome, accumulating more than 150 laps.

Dubai Autodrome Karting Academy, Dubai Autodrome, Motor City, level one and two priced at Dhs3,995, level three Dhs4,500. First term starts September 18. dubaiautodrome.ae

Images: Supplied