Tacos, tostadas, fresh guac, and margaritas, what’s not to love about Mexican food?

Thankfully Dubai is not short of great Mexican restaurants, from hole-in-the-wall taquerias to places to go for a fun night out.

Here are 9 of our favourite Mexican restaurants in Dubai:

Burro Blanco

This beloved homegrown Mexican street food joint has two branches in Dubai: Business Bay and Motor City. Burro Blanco focuses on fresh, customised burritos, bowls and tacos for dine-in or takeaway. Make sure to order their avocado fritas and Jarritos Mexican soda too.

Burro Blanco, Business Bay and Motor City. Sunday to Thursday 11am to 10pm, Friday and Saturday, 11am to 12am. @burroblancouae

El Chapos

Promising an authentic Mexican street food experience in the sandy suburbs of Dubai, every day is a fiesta at El Chapos Tacos. On the menu, guests can expect burritos, tacos, quesadillas, nachos, enchiladas, churros, all washed down with frozen margs. The licensed restaurant also has incredible midweek deals including Taco Tuesday (every Tuesday from 4pm) where you can get two hours of unlimited tacos and drinks for Dhs179, and ladies’ night on Wednesdays from 6pm, where Dhs179 will get you two hours of unlimited tapas and drinks.

El Chapos Tacos, Studio City, Dubai. Weekdays 4pm to 12am, weekends 12pm to 12am. Tel:(0)4 514 5411. elchapostacos.xyz

En Fuego

Ready to samba? Atlantis The Palm’s fun South American spot, En Fuego serves up authentic Mexican flavours in a world of unexpected experiences, bursting with non-stop live entertainment, neon lights, and spectacular sights. With an exciting cocktail list (try their signature mango margarita) and a crowd-pleasing menu, En Fuego is the place to be for high-energy vibes.

En Fuego, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeriah, Mon to Thu 5pm to 1am, Fri 5pm to 2am, Sat 12pm to 2am, Sun 12pm to 1am, from December 9. Tel: (0)4 426 0750. www.atlantis.com

La Carnita

From Toronto all the way to Dubai, La Carnita is known for its authentic sharing-style dishes, tasty cocktails, and flavourful tacos. The lively Mexican restaurant, located in Dubai Marina, is also popular for its Saturday brunch, followed by lively evenings in its very own secret bar, Cartel. Accessed only by providing a daily password, the venue is a hub of Dubai’s urban cool crowd.

La Carnita, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Sun to Wed 6pm to 1am, Thur 6pm to 2am, Fri 12.30pm to 2am, Sat 12.30pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 425 4030. lacarnita.ae

La Mezcaleria

Best known as the Mexican party restaurant, La Mezcaleria opened at Pavilion at The Beach in JBR last year. With inspiring views over Ain Dubai and jungle-chic interiors, the restaurant serves Mexican classics including tacos, quesadillas, and nachos with guac.

Pavilion at The Beach, JBR, Dubai, Tel: (0)56 520 2020. @lamezcaleriajbr

Lila Taqueria

Homegrown, family-run, and unlicensed, Lila Taqueria is bringing an authentic taste of Mexico to Dubai. Guests can watch the corn tortillas being made in-house by hand using Mexican heirloom corn. Outside there’s a taco window for food to go and a small-yet-bustling outdoor terrace which also happens to be dog-friendly. The menu boasts a panoply of flavours and textures from tuna tostadas to chicken tacos and the lamb ‘al pastor’ gringa.

Lila Taqueria, 786 Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. Sun, Mon, Tues, Weds, Thurs, 12pm to 10pm. Fri-Sat, 12pm to 11pm. Closed on Mon. Weekend breakfast from 10am to 1pm. lilataqueria.com

Maiz Tacos

The evolution of Maiz Tacos from humble food truck beginnings to a multi-restaurant business is a homegrown success story we’ve loved following, particularly as it comes from husband and wife duo Luma Makhlouf and Haider Al Assam. With two restaurants in Dubai, JLT and Dubai Hills, the restaurant is famous for its tacos, burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas, and deliriously tasty birria.

Maiz Tacos, Dubai Hills and JLT. @maiztacos

Puerto 99

Puerto 99 is a Mexican seafood restaurant, but you won’t find a menu full of burritos and tex-mex here. With a rich heritage and Hispanic influences, the team behind it want to show Dubai the real Mexican cuisine. From lobster tacos to octopus ceviche, seafood pastas to grills, washed down with a mezcal negroni, this luxe Mexican dining experience is one to remember.

Puerto 99, DIFC and Bluewaters, Dubai. @puerto99dubai

Tortuga

Overlooking the idyllic waterways of the Mina A’Salam, Tortuga is the perfect spot for a date night. With a live taco station, homemade burritos, refreshing ceviches, and daily happy hours, you certainly won’t leave hungry.

Tortuga, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Dubai. Monday to Thursday 6pm to 12am, Friday to Sunday, 12.30pm to 12am. Tel: (800) 323 232, @tortugamexicankitchen

