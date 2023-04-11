Get ready to fiesta…

Dubai’s Latin American dining scene is a robust one, to say the least. And for good reason: Latin American food is diverse, vibrant, and exploding with flavour. From authentic taquerias to trendy pisco bars, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to getting a taste of Mexican, Peruvian, and Argentinian food (with a side of frozen margarita).

Here we’ve rounded up 20 of the best Latin American restaurants in Dubai:

Amazonico

Step out of the urban jungle and into the real one at DIFC’s Amazonico. This three-floor space is a renowned hotspot on the financial centre circuit, with the ground floor dedicated to a lounge area, second floor a more formal restaurant, and the rooftop is all about the beverages. With vibrant Latin-American cuisine, a buzzing atmosphere, and award-winning jungle-inspired interiors, Amazonico is the ultimate tropical fiesta.

Amazónico Dubai, DIFC Pavilion, Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. amazonicorestaurant.com

Amelia

Born in Beirut and brought over to Dubai in July 2022, Amelia, found outside Address Sky View, has captured the attention of many a resident, thanks to its impressive interiors and reputation for brilliant cuisine. The menu encompasses the best of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine from ceviches and tacos to maki rolls and seafood.

Amelia Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, daily 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 328 2805. @amelia.dubai

Andina

From Peru to London, and now open in Dubai Marina, Andina promises authentic Peruvian tastes with creative cocktails and a laid-back atmosphere. Open from 11.30am daily, Andina serves up its delicious a la carte menu including ceviches, grilled octopus, panca glazed beef brisket, salmon tiradito, beetroot and cauliflower causa, and anticuchos. On weekdays, guests can enjoy light Peruvian bites as part of the business lunch for just Dhs49 per person while weekends turn into one big fiesta with the Saturday brunch from 1pm to 4pm.

Andina, Dubai Marina Gate Towers, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, 11.30am to 11,30pm. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 11.30am to 1am. @andinadubai

Canary Club

What’s On Dubai’s Latin American Resaurant of the Year 2023, Canary Club burst onto the scene as the hottest ticket in town back in April 2022. The brainchild of Joey Ghazal (of Maine fame), Canary Club is more cool and casual than its upmarket and contemporary sister. The menu is designed as an ode to a Californian diner, and on it there’s influences from Latin America, Mexico, and Japan. Ceviches, sushi, salads and bowls sit alongside a robata grill section, plus a collection of pizzas finished with divisive toppings like chicken and pineapple; short rib and burrata; and oyster mushroom.

Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences, JLT, 12pm to 1am Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 2am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 584 5999, canaryclub.com

Clay

Peruvian-Japanese cuisine takes center stage at Clay Dubai, located on Bluewaters Island. With amazing views of the Marina and the Ain Dubai, the Nikkei menu features fresh leche de tigre-marinated ceviche platters, delightful maki rolls, perfectly grilled premium Wagyu, and an impressive selection of beverages from their in-house bar.

Clay Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 2am. @clay_dubai

Coya

Founded in London’s Mayfair, this vibrant hotspot serves as a restaurant, pisco bar and a private members’ club in the Four Seasons Restaurant Village. On the menu, you’ll find ceviches, anticuchos, guacamole and more. After a recent refurbishment, the DJ booth has been moved to a central position in the restaurant. Here, you can expect Coya Music DJs to dictate the tempo every night, alongside a roster of top class visiting artists throughout the year.

COYA Dubai, Four Seasons Restaurant Village, Jumeirah, daily 12.30pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 316 9600, coyarestaurant.com

En Fuego

Say hola to Atlantis The Palm’s vibrant new restaurant, En Fuego. Translating to on fire in Spanish, En Fuego is a high-octane, social dining concept with a big focus on entertainment. Guests are welcomed by Master Showman, Don Fuego, who invites you into his world of unexpected experiences. A huge cast of talented performers vary from musicians and dancers, to singing hosts and an enchanting family of roaming characters offer non-stop entertainment throughout the evening. Order the coco scallop ceviche and churros.

En Fuego, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeriah, Mon to Thu 5pm to 1am, Fri 5pm to 2am, Sat 12pm to 2am, Sun 12pm to 1am, from December 9. Tel: (0)4 426 0750. www.atlantis.com

Fusion Ceviche

Chef-owned, homegrown, and authentically Peruvian – this hole-in-the-wall ceviche bar is a must-visit. The space is not large, seating around 20 or so inside and a further six outside. Sit at the bar for front-row seats to watch Chef Penelope prepare the renowned ceviches and share her fascinating stories. What to order? Try the clasico ceviche to start followed by the pulpo anticuchero.

Fusion Ceviche, Cluster Q (opposite The Park), JLT, Dubai. @fusioncevichedxb

Inti

With Burj Khalifa views and an open-air terrace, Inti is a sleek addition to Dubai’s rooftop dining scene. Located on the top floor of the design-centric Dubai EDITION, much attention to detail has been paid to the décor, and from the eye-catching lamps to intricate wall carvings, the space feels contemporary and authentically Latin American. It’s only the dazzling Downtown views that remind you that you haven’t left the city. On the menu, Nikkei flavours that pack a punch, and while you soak in the starry city lights, expect to dine on dishes like tuna tartare and truffle yuzu; the bao, and smoked brisket with panca barbecue and cabbage; and guacamole prepared fresh at the table.

Inti, The Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai, daily 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 602 3377. @intidubai

La Carnita

Known for their authentic sharing-style dishes, hearty mains, and flavourful tacos, La Carnita is a lively Mexican restaurant located in Dubai Marina. La Carnita’s popular Saturday brunch is followed by lively evenings in its very own secret bar, Cartel. Accessed only by providing a daily password, the venue is a hub of Dubai’s urban cool crowd.

La Carnita, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Sun to Wed 6pm to 1am, Thur 6pm to 2am, Fri 12.30pm to 2am, Sat 12.30pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 425 4030. lacarnita.ae

La Mezcaleria

Best known as the Mexican party restaurant, La Mezcaleria opened at Pavilion at The Beach in JBR last year. With inspiring views over Ain Dubai and jungle-chic interiors, the restaurant serves Mexican classics including tacos, quesadillas, and nachos with guac.

Pavilion at The Beach, JBR, Dubai, Tel: (0)56 520 2020. @lamezcaleriajbr

La Niña

It is no secret that DIFC is a hub for incredible dining experiences and La Niña is no exception to the culinary excellence in DIFC. A modern expression of traditional Iberian Latin cuisine promises a journey where a bold fusion of flavours, texture and spices unlock the secrets of Latin America, Portuguese and Spanish cuisine at every single bite. From lunch through to dinner, you can indulge in seafood highlights like yellowfin tuna tartar and tiger prawns or a Wagyu striploin tartar, there are also vegetarian delights such as crispy courgette flowers.

La Niña, DIFC, ICD Brookfield, open daily from midday to 4pm and 7.30 to 1am. Tel: (0)50 889 8336 @laninadubai

Lila Taqueria

Homegrown, family-run, and unlicensed, Lila Taqueria is bringing an authentic taste of Mexico to Dubai. It’s a simple, welcoming space of terracotta and greenery, with bare wooden tables and an honest open kitchen where you can watch the corn tortillas being made in-house by hand using Mexican heirloom corn. Outside there’s a taco window for food to go and a small-yet-bustling outdoor terrace which also happens to be dog-friendly. The menu boasts a panoply of flavours and textures from tuna tostadas to chicken tacos and the lamb ‘al pastor’ gringa.

Lila Taqueria, 786 Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. Sun, Mon, Tues, Weds, Thurs, 12pm to 10pm. Fri-Sat, 12pm to 11pm. Closed on Mon. Weekend breakfast from 10am to 1pm. lilataqueria.com

Mama Zonia

Mama Zonia will take you on a journey through the Amazon rainforest thanks to its jungle-themed decor, tribal entertainment and tropical, Latin American cuisine. Split into an expansive terrace which overlooks Dubai Marina, the restaurant is complete with open plan grill kitchen and raw bar, and an upscale cocktail bar marvelled on Havana’s legendary ‘La Floridita’. The menu is made up of exotic jungle-themed dishes including an unusual ‘black widow’ soft shell crab taco.

Mama Zonia, Level 2, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 2am, Sat to Weds, 12pm to 3am, Tues, Thur and Fri. Tel: (04) 240 4747. facebook.com

Maiz Tacos

The evolution of Maiz Tacos from humble food truck beginnings to multi-restaurant business is a homegrown success story we’ve loved following, particularly as it comes from husband and wife duo Luma Makhlouf and Haider Al Assam. With two restaurants in Dubai, JLT and Dubai Hills, the restaurant is famous for its tacos, burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas, and deliriously-tasty birria.

Maiz Tacos, Dubai Hills and JLT. @maiztacos

Onze

Nestled among the scenic views of Dubai Creek, newly-opened Onze is a fusion of Japanese and Peruvian flavours, with the menu created by Peruvian executive chef Josefinna Vallve. Her Peruvian roots inspire menu that covers ceviche’s from the raw bar, meats from the charcoal oven and fresh seafood, with global influences added for good measure. With an expansive alfresco terrace, the restaurant boasts impressive vistas of the golf course greens, calm waters of the Creek and twinkling city skyline in the distance.

Onze, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Port Saeed, 5pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)4 250 6567, dubaicreekresort.com

Playa

Playa is a vibrant beach club with a boho edge. Self-described as a ‘celebration of the renewal of life’, it features an indoor restaurant as well as several alfresco areas that spill down to the white sandy beach. Diners can expect a fusion of Nikkei and Peruvian flavours brought to life by chef Carlo Valentino. The culinary line-up celebrates the diverse Peruvian landscapes ranging from the desert strip on the Pacific coast to the Andes, the world’s longest mountain range; and the Amazon basin, home to the largest rain forest on earth.

Playa Beach Club, Palm West Beach, 10am to 2am daily. @playadubai

Sucre

Sucre Dubai in DIFC brings punchy Latin American flavours to Gate Village 05. In its design, Japanese architect Noriyoshi Muramatsu clearly understood the brief to bring Buenos Aires to life: an exposed brick entrance leads into a reception of printed tile flooring, cut glass chandeliers and a tapestry of woven carpets in endless hues of burgundy covering the curvaceous ceiling. While Sucre is largely Latin American, Spanish and Italian influences are evident across dishes, try the squid ink paella and king crab tostada.

Sucre Dubai, Podium Level, Gate Village 05, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 340 0829. @sucredubai

The Beach Bar & Grill by Mauro Colagreco

You might also like The best Japanese restaurants in Dubai (and what to order)

If you’re looking for an ultra-romantic date spot to knock your previous efforts out of the park, then The Beach Bar & Grill at One & Only Royal Mirage should be high on your hit list. Now, with a renewed partnership with Argentine Chef Mauro Colagreco, the popular spot has an aesthetic inspired by the relaxed alfresco lifestyle of Argentina, and boasts a smart-casual setting on the Dubai Marina coastline. Guests can expect relaxed yet sophisticated interiors with a teakwood terrace, thick tabletops crafted from slabs of natural wood, sand-coloured suede furnishings, green and turquoise decor, and art deco accents. Pick a seat in the 72-seat indoor dining area, or out on the terrace for optimum beach views.

Beach Bar & Grill, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 399 9999. oneandonlyresorts.com.

Toro Toro

Toro Toro boasts an open kitchen, flashes of foliage, tribal Latin patterns, dark walls, and warm leather furniture mish-mashed with fur and fabric cushions. On the menu, they’ve kept their signature favourites with the addition of a few exciting new dishes. The popular Monday ladies’ night is still as busy as ever.

Toro Toro, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Sat to Weds 7pm to 1am, Thurs and Fri 7pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 317 6000. torotoro-dubai.com

Images: Social/Provided