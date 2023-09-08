For when only a pub will do…

From legacy ‘locals’ to fancy gastropubs, Brit-style bars to Irish inns – ‘the pub’ in all its forms, is one of the most warmly relished and sincerely cherished of all F&Bing institutions. And the reason behind that dives deeper than the obligatory frothy-topped pint spills, thud-thuds on dimpled dartboards and the cheers and tears for the ‘the big match’ played out on the big screen. There’s a community found amongst those tap pulls and high stools, real, genuine fish ‘n’ chip kinships bonded by a common goal – finding sanctuary from the world outside. So whether you’re down for ‘just the one’ or planning to sesh until they call time, we’ve rounded up all the best rub-a-dub-dubs (pubs) in our dearest Dubai.

Reform Social & Grill

At the classier end of the traditional British pub bracket, Reform is now almost a decade old. Reliable and fantastic, one of those “where should we go?” Reform is always on the list of classic pubs in Dubai that will never disappoint. A pub quiz, delicious burgers and in the summer a tent that will keep the vibes going all year long.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, bar open daily 8am to midnight. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill. ae

Crafty fox

Found in the Jumeirah Golf Estate, this gastropub has a real community feel about it. Gather the whole gang, kids and all for a surefire wonderful day out. Catch up with some mates, watch the latest in sports and best of all dine on some delicious bites paired with expertly crafted drinks.

Crafty Fox, Golf & Country Club, Jumeirah Golf Estates open daily from 6.30am to 11.30 pm. Tel: (0)4 586 7767 @jumeirah.golf

The Pavillion at Emirates Golf Club

At The Pavillion, the Rugby World Cup is at center stage and table packages are available from as little as Dhs495 for four people. The Pavillion also promises pre and post-game entertainment, so head on over early to get in on the fun.

Horse & Hound

Neighbourhood quiz nights, happy hour to boot and of course, no pub in Dubai is complete without a Sunday roast. With a quintessential British pub name, you can almost guarantee that the pub will serve up pub grub on a garden style terrace as you overlook the fields of the polo club.

Horse & Hound, Al Habtoor Polo Resort, open daily from midday to 2.30 am. Tel: (0)4 435 4444 habtoorpoloresort.com

The Duck Hook

Whenever this pub comes up in conversation, one that without a doubt will be mentioned is its delicious Sunday Roast and the ridiculously fun quiz night. Two things that are the marker of any solid pub. The best part is, your furry friends are welcome too.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Dubai Hills, open daily 11.30am to midnight. Tel: (800) 323 232 @theduckhookdubai

The Black Sheep

Newly opened and located in The Pullman Hotel in JLT, if this pub hasn’t become your local watering hole yet, you’re missing out. The Black Sheep has just the right vibes that are perfect for catching up with mates over a pint.

The Black Sheep, Pullman Hotel JLT, Cluster T, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)58 599 5664. @theblacksheepdubai

Tap House

With various locations scattered around Dubai, this chain of pubs offers up a unique vibe at every venue. Another neighbourhood local, depending on your neighbourhood, Tap House promises expertly brewed beers from all over the world.

Tap House, various locations in Dubai. @taphousedubai

Dhow and Anchor

Combine your match day celebrations with beautiful views of the iconic Burj Al Arab, a buzzing atmosphere, and amazing deals this World Cup. Between September 28 to October 28, sports fans can get Dhow and Anchor’s signature beef sliders and a pint for just Dhs99. That’s not all, pints will be Dhs30 each on match day, and multiple screens, everyone has front-row seats to the live-action. What are you waiting for?

Dhow and Anchor, Lobby Level, Jumeirah Beach Hotel. From September 28 to October 28. Daily 12pm to 12am. Tel:800 323232. jumeirah.com

The Irish Village

A legacy venue in Dubai, if you haven’t been to the branch in Studio City, at the very least it is a Dubai rite of passage to have visited the one in Al Garhoud. With concerts year-round, quiz nights and craic that you can’t quite beat, Irish Village is one you don’t want to miss out on.

Irish Village, Al Garhoud and Studio City. theirishvillage.com

McGettigan’s

Yet another set of pubs in Dubai that are some of the hardest to miss on a night out. If you know the green door, then you know that McGettigan’s has been around for many years and has hosted many a brunch, countless quiz nights and plenty more craic at this Irish pub.

McGettigan’s, various locations around Dubai. mcgettigans.com

McCafferty’s

A new addition to the Dubai pub scene, McCafferty’s has already taken the city by storm. Winners of the What’s On Nightlife Awards 2022 for Favourite Quiz Night, and for good reason. You can guarantee that the night will be banging (with mash) when you end up at McCaggerty’s.

McCafferty’s various locations around Dubai. mccaffertysbars.com

Fibber Magee’s

Dubai has its fair share of Irish pubs and for good reason, just like the others — Fibber Magees come complete with Sunday roasts, drunches and brunches and even ladies’ nights.

Fibber Magee’s Sheikh Zayed Road, behind Saeed Tower 1, open daily 8am to 3am. Tel: (0)4 332 2400 fibbersdubai.com

JB’s

A traditional British pub in the heart of JBR. JB’s comes without airs and graces, we can promise that you will enjoy a pint here while catching up on all the latest sports.

JB’s, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, open midday to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 428 3084 rotana.com

Ernst Biergarten

The Germans, known for many things but best of all, beer. Found in the 25hours hotel, while it is not your traditional British pub, it isn’t one that can be forgotten. Bavarian beer, pretzels and more.

Ernst Biergarten, 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, World Trade Center, open Sun to Fri midday to midnight, Sat midday to 4pm and 6pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 210 2511 ernstbeergarten.com

Goose Island Tap House

Five Jumeirah Village is known for its high energy and party vibes. There’s no different energy at Goose Island Tap House, crafted beers, pub games for an entertaining night out and a go-to pub for a night out.

Goose Island Tap House, Five Jumeirah Village Hotel, Jumeirah Village, open Sun and Mon midday to 2am, Tue to Sat midday to 3am. Tel: (0)4 455 9989 @gooseislanddxb

Phileas Fogg

Located at Address Montgomerie, this fuss-free, family-friendly gastropub serves up casual plates and a welcoming vibe. The Dubai Marina skyline sits pretty in the background, while views over the greens make you feel like you’ve escaped the city. Sports fans are catered to in the indoor restaurant, on the alfresco terrace and in the arena, which opens up for special sporting events.

Phileas Fogg, Montgomery Golf Club Academy, Sun to Thur 8am to 1.30am and Fri and Sat 8am to 2.30am Tel: (0)4 572 4477 @phileasfoggsdxb

Mr Toad’s

There are no pretences at Mr Toad’s, the pubs located around Dubai are the kind of pubs that promise good food, good times and a quiz night that will have the entire pub involved.

Mr Toad’s, various locations around Dubai. mrtoads.ae

Roaring Rabbit

The Roaring Rabbit has got you covered for all your quintessential pub-going needs. The beloved traditional gastro pub presents a week-long celebration of irresistible offers, including discounted drinks and mouth-watering bites.

Roaring Rabbit, Taj Exotica Resort and Spa, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, open Mon to Thu 3pm to 12am, Fri to Sun 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 275 4444 @roaringrabbitdubai

Joe’s Backyard, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

Come as you are and get ready for a barbecue-inspired pub. Joe’s Backyard is the place to be for all your pub and meat-cut needs. Briskets to ribs, beer and cocktails but don’t forget about the footie and more. Joe’s Backyard has it all.

Joe’s Backyard, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, open Mon to Thu 2pm to 1am, Fri to Sun 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)58 998 8590 @joesbackyardjumeirahislands

