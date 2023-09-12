The epic Aquaventure After Dark party returns in October

Sign up for the pre-sale now…

Missed the iconic Aquaventure After Dark party last year? We have good news, as the thrilling after-hours waterpark festival is set to return in October.

It’s a perfect way to bid adieu to the summer and enter into the cooler season in style. The date to block out in your calendar is Saturday, October 7.

Tickets aren’t available to purchase just yet and prices aren’t announced, but you can sign up for early access to the event pre-sale here.

What happens at the Aquaventure After Dark party?

A typical day out at Aquaventure Waterpark in Atlantis the Palm ends at 6.30pm. But during the Aqauventure After Dark party, the fun-drenched event takes place post-sundown usually until midnight.

You will get to enjoy all the adrenaline-pumping attractions in a whole new ‘light’, so to speak. Your inflatable fun will see conquering fears as you try out the over 50 slides available at the park with no sunlight to illuminate the slippery slope. Prepare to get soaked as you zip through tunnels, defy gravity on a raft and much more. If you dare, head on over to the Leap of Faith – the slide which is pretty much a near-vertical drop 27.5 metres down.

After all the thrills, you can head on to the lazy river where you can laze around under the night sky.

Previous editions of Aquaventure After Dark included some pretty cool entertainment creating a festival-type vibe, so it will be so much more than just a night out at a waterpark. Guests can also expect a pretty cool laser show as they slide and dance the night away. If you need to refuel those energy levels, there will be sips and snacks available for all the hungry thrill-seekers.

The fun night out is only open for adults over the age of 16, but this is to be confirmed for this year’s event.

Bookmark this page as we will announce all the details when we know more…

Aquaventure Waterpark, Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, Tel: (04) 426 2000. aquaventurewaterpark.com