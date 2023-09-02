Sponsored: Kyma’s brings gorgeous Grecian vibes to an after-dark pool party…

No longer just a stunning spot to soak up the sun by day, Kyma, the Grecian-style paradise on Palm West Beach, is now home to a fabulous weekend pool party.

The perfect way to keep cool every Friday and Saturday night, guests are invited to enjoy refreshing dips, lively entertainment, and an eclectic menu of Greek flavours from 7pm onwards. An ideal spot to cool off from the scorching September humidity, entry fee starts from Dhs200, which is fully redeemable against food and beverages.

Taking place until late into the night, snag yourself a lounger by the poolside, a seat in the lounge by the DJ, or one of the VIP gazebos. Move between the sugary sand and the temperature-controlled pool as you and your mates soak in the atmosphere.

On the menu, guests can enjoy refreshing glasses of wine, Kyma’s Grecian-themed cocktails or a selection of spirits. It’s all paired with well-known Greek classics with playful modern twists, perfect for grazing on as you party into the night.

Of course, as well as a stunning setting, backdropped by stunning skyline views, an impressive menu of flavourful Mediterranean fare, and all your favourite beverages, no beach party would be complete without entertainment.

On the decks, the Kyma resident DJs spin groovy tunes that will keep the energy high all night long, ensuring only the best vibes.

A spot to chill out, get your groove on, and have a fun-filled night out with mates, when you’re looking for something a little different to do this weekend, this night beach party is the place to be.

Prices

Sunbeds are priced at Dhs200 per person, while gazebos for two are Dhs500. Book a lounge table for four and it’s Dhs1000, or the lounge on the sand is Dhs1,200 for four. Cabanas are Dhs1,200 for up to four, with additional guests charged at Dhs300 per person. All packages are fully redeemable on food and drink.

Kyma Beach, Palm West Beach, The Palm, Dubai, 7pm to 1am Fri and Sat, from Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 666 5999, kymabeach.ae