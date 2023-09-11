Sponsored: An absolute ski chalet slay…

Famous five-star, ski slope-adjacent Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates currently has some incredible deals on stays and a collection of ways to live your very best Dubai life for less. Offering access to adventure, completely unique entertainment experiences, indulgent dining and more. This is our round-up of how you can ‘do it all at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates’.

Residents with benefits

The hotel has a special staycation deal exclusively available to residents throughout the month of September. The headline reads ‘a solid 20 per cent off the best available room rates’ and you can get an extra 10 per cent off on top of that if you’re part of the (free to join) Kempinski Discovery rewards scheme.

As a bonus you’ll also get up to Dhs500 dine-in credit per stay at any of the in-house restaurants; 20 per cent off Sensasia Spa treatments; free places for kids; access to the Executive Lounge (when you book any room category from Executive Grand Deluxe Room and above); two tickets to Ski Dubai (when booking a Corner Suite or above); Dhs500 F&B credit for two and three bedroom Family Suites, Executive Tower Suites, Presidential Suites and the two/three bedroom Chalets. You’ll need a valid Emirates ID to get this deal, which is available until the end of September.

Saver flavour

Aspen

The daily Afternoon Tea experience at Aspen features products from the London Tea Exchange range, with recommendations from a top tea sommelier, a selection of savoury bites, scones, and desserts.

Dhs190 for one, Dhs350 for two, available daily between 1pm and 8pm.

Olea

Queen of Levantine cuisine, Olea offers a Mon to Fri business lunch set menu for just Dhs150 (available 12.30pm to 4pm). Or if you prefer your mealtime meeting a bit meatier, the KiloMeater lunch and dinner deal puts you on the business end of 1.5 metre long kebab, plus mezze and soft drinks at just Dhs225 (minimum of two people). Available daily from 12.30pm.

Salero Tapas & Bodega

This true slice of Spain also comes with its own business lunch (Dhs150), this time tapas is your table top temptation (Mon to Fri midday to 3pm). There’s also live entertainment in the form a singer and guitarist on Tues and Wed (8pm to 10.30pm), of if you head down at the same timings over the weekend (Fri to Sun) you’ll also find a flamenco dancer strutting the boards.

For the senoras and senoritas, there is a red hot Latin ladies’ night offer (Mon, from 6pm), Reina De La Noche – which secures each chica two glasses of sangria and two tapas plates for Dhs150. The ‘Exploring Spain’ fiesta rages every single day and unlocks three glasses of Spanish wine for Dhs150. And finally Cita Para Dos has got your date night covered, with a connoisseur collectiobn of cheeses, charcuterie nibbles and bottle of premium Spanish wine, all for just Dhs390 per couple (available daily from midday).

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Al Barsha. Tel: (04) 341 0000, kempinski.com

