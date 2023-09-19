This is an important decision, so take time to consider all the factors…

If you’re planning a move to Dubai or moving within the city, you have to consider a number of factors. The list includes costs, commute time to work or the children’s school, safety, dog-friendly or not, and much more.

Property Finder has recently revealed some of the best neighborhoods in Dubai to consider for home seekers based on data from Data Guru from the past 12 months.

Here’s what they found out…

Budget-friendly

Perhaps the most crucial factor when it comes to finding a new home is whether you can afford it or not – budget.

Some good budget-friendly spots in Dubai include Al Furjan, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Investment Park, Dubai Land, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Jumeirah Village Circle and Dubai Sports City. Prices average around Dhs46,000 for rentals, and Dhs532,000 for ownership.

For a home in Old Dubai, the neighbourhoods include Al Qusais, Deira and Bur Dubai.

Luxurious

Dubai’s luxury neighborhoods are numerous and if it’s what you’re after, check out Business Bay, DIFC, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Beach Residences. One bedroom apartments cost around Dhs105,000 per year and if you’re looking for ownership, you will have to shell out around Dhs1,626,500.

Family-friendly

Families moving around have a lot to consider. Top locations in Dubai if you’re raising little ones include Al Barsha, Arabian Ranches, Al Furjan, Motor City and Dubai Silicon Oasis. These areas are most likely to put you in easy reach to top schools, play areas, community centers and more.

Waterfront views

For great views of the sea, popular areas in Dubai include Al Sufouh, Jumeirah, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah. One bedroom apartments will cost you around Dhs103,000 for rentals and Dhs1,372,000 for ownership.

Sports lovers and the great outdoors

If keeping active is a huge part of your lifestyle, consider checking for a home in Meydan, Greens, Jumeirah Golf Estates or Damac Hills. These spots will include plenty of active areas from bicycle tracks, running and walking paths, gyms, and even football and tennis courts.

Greenery

Want to be surrounded by lush green spaces, fresh air and parks? Look out for a home in the Greens, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Al Barari, Mirdif and Damac Hills. A one-bedroom here averages around Dhs67,000 per year and for ownership it’s around Dhs893,000.

Planning on shifting home? Access Data Guru via propertyfinder.ae to help you with your search.

Images: Unsplash and supplied