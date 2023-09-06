This is going to be one cool session…

If you’re the type who loves to get your calories burnt by doing all sorts of new and unique classes, we’ve got the perfect session for you. Crank, one of the UAE’s most loved boutique fitness studios has teamed up with Ski Dubai for a workout session this September.

That’s right, this September you will be able to spin away those calories in Ski Dubai in probably what is one of the coolest collabs we’ve seen this year. But it isn’t just a regular workout, it’s a silent disco, so you’ll be able to keep yourself pumped throughout the session with some cool tunes and good vibes.

There are only two 30-minute RIDE sessions taking place in the morning on Saturday, September 16 at 7am and 8am.

If you don’t want to miss out, bookings open on Thursday, September 7 at 12pm. You will need to purchase the special ‘Ride at Ski Dubai’ credit which will be available on the Crank app and website. After which, head to Crank’s schedule to book your preferred time slot.

This really is one cool way to beat the heat over the last few days of summer.

More unique ways to keep fit

Sure there are plenty of gyms and yoga studios in Dubai you can become a member of, but there are plenty of other ways to keep fit.

For some fun alternative fitness classes in Dubai, check out our roundup here. Plus, the sessions are ideal for any fitness level, so even if you’re just starting out, you won’t be left feeling like you’re holding back the class.

Crank x Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, two sessions at 7am and 8am on Sept 16, Tel: (0)4 321 2095. crank-fit.com

Images: Supplied