Here’s how much you’ll pay at the pump…

If you drive a vehicle, take note that the fuel prices in the UAE have increased for the month of October.

From October 1, 2023, Super 98 will increase from Dhs3.42 per litre to Dhs3.44 per litre. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs3.33 per litre, up from Dhs3.31 in September. The cost of Diesel will also be increase for September 2023, with the price adjusted to Dhs3.57 per litre, up from Dhs3.40 last month.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January to October 2023.

2023

January: Dhs2.78

February: Dhs3.05

March: Dhs3.09

April: Dhs3.01

May: Dhs3.16

June: Dhs2.95

July: Dhs3

August: Dhs3.14

September: Dhs3.42

October: Dhs3.44