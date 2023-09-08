Here are five unique wellness spots, that could be just the tonic you need…

The offbeat one: The Smash Room

While we strongly believe that Abu Dhabi is one of the greatest cities in the world, it’s still a city, and that means it has the power to make any ray of sunshine angry. Some of city living’s stresses make us so mad, we just want to punch a hole in a wall. Thanks to The Smash Room – Abu Dhabi’s first destruction room – we now have a safe and healthy space to release our pent-up aggression. At The Smash Room, you can whack, hit, break and demolish whatever you want, using anything from a crowbar to a baseball bat to a sledgehammer. Located in the Nahil Building on Al Rawdah Street, The Smash Room stocks various pieces of furniture and urban junk from CPUs, guitars and DVD players to porcelain and ceramic plates available for you to destroy. Basic packages begin at Dhs199 per person for a 30-minute demolition session, and include protective gear for hire and stuff to smash.

The Smash Room, Nahil Building, Al Rawdah Street, 12pm to 11pm daily, from Dhs199. thesmashroom.com

The luxury one: The Spa at Mandarin Oriental

A spa day is the ultimate exercise in self-care. Unplugging from work for a day can do wonders for the mind, body and soul – especially when you live in, or are visiting a busy city like Abu Dhabi. Thankfully, newly rebranded The Spa at Mandarin Oriental is the kingpin of Abu Dhabi sanctuaries. Encompassing a vast 500-square-metre space, the spa draws inspiration from ancient Eastern techniques and Middle Eastern therapies, promising a holistic and transformative experience for its guests. Whether you visit for a royal hammam, a signature treatment or enjoy al fresco treatments at the stunning Hideaway Spa Cabanas on the hotel’s private beach, this is the ultimate centre of serenity. And from this month onwards, children six and older are also welcome to enjoy a dedicated range of treatments using organic and chemical-free products, making this a lovely self-care day for the whole family. Be sure to stop by the new Conscious Juice Bar, located in the Mandarin Wing of Emirates Palace, which offers refreshing smoothies, juices and salads overlooking the pool and picturesque gardens.

The Spa, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 10pm daily. Tel: (0)2 690 7999. @mospa_abudhabi

The rehabilitation one: Diversified Integrated Sports Clinic

Walking into this haven for healing in Sheikha Fatima Park is like entering a calming country home. Past the wooden beams, archways, and plush sofas, you’ll find a modern health and wellness clinic, complete with a state-of-the-art gym floor, and several treatment rooms. Diversified Integrated Sports Clinic, or DISC as it is affectionately known as by its clients, uses an integrative approach to injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and movement therapy. Whatever your health and fitness goals, whether you’re treating an injury, or aiming to lead a more pain-free lifestyle, DISC’s team of physios, chiropractors and movement therapists are on hand (quite literally) to help and develop an effective and integrated care plan.

Patients can expect treatment options that include minimally invasive, regenerative medicine and transformative rehabilitation, to avoid surgical treatment when possible, for quicker and more sustainable long-term recovery.

Diversified Integrated Sports Clinic, Sheikha Fatima Park, Mon to Fri 8am to 6pm. Tel: (0)52 121 4295. @disc.uae

The undisclosed one: Matcha Club

As padel clubs sprout up all over the UAE to meet demand, none have been as Instagram-worthy as boutique padel venue Matcha Club. The original space, located in Dubai’s Al Quoz industrial area, opened in late 2021 and with it, completely changed the aesthetics of padel playing in the UAE. The design-led club – with its terracotta courts, burnt-orange fencing and cool Palm Springs vibe – swiftly became the city’s iconic wellness lifestyle hub. This became the place to be for sweatband-ready padel players, wellness enthusiasts and alo-clad yogis as well as digital nomads and stylish young families looking for an airy and nourishing meal. A year later, and it opened a second location in Meydan, and now, whispers on the baseline suggest that Abu Dhabi will have its own enormous ladies-only Matcha Club opening within weeks in Al Bateen, complete with padel courts, movement spaces, a café, a concept store, a pool, and more. Keep your eyes peeled for opening news on whatson.ae

@matchadxb

The Pilates one: Antara

Don’t be fooled into thinking Pilates is a doddle. The movements might be small, but the impact is mighty, especially when you’re attempting to pull off a double leg stretch in a hot studio. That’s exactly what you’ll find at new yoga and Pilates space Antara where the studio is equipped with an infrared heating system. By practising in a heated room, your muscles are already warmed up, allowing for a deeper, more intense workout. This can help improve circulation, increase flexibility, and promote detoxification. The heat can also help promote relaxation and reduce stress, making it a great way to unwind after a long day. Other classes available include hot yoga sculpt, hot vinyasa, candlelit yin and mat Pilates.

Antara, Al Muneera Retail, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 8am to 8.30pm, Sat and Sun 9am to 2pm, from Dhs125. Tel: (0) 52 790 4233, antarahotstudios.ae