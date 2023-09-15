Why this is the year to go VIP at the Emirates Dubai 7s

Sponsored: Make this epic weekend even more unforgettable…

With its all-star sporting action, endless family-fun and excellent line-up of live music, the Emirates Dubai 7s is a memorable weekend whether you’re a rugby fan or not.

But if you’re looking to make this the most unforgettable weekend of the year when it returns from December 1 to 3, this is your sign to upgrade your tickets to the Hospitality VIP tickets at ‘ The Hangar.’

The ultimate spot to see and be seen at the Emirates Dubai 7s, it’s the perfect way to treat your colleagues, your clients or just yourself and your mates at this mega weekender. The VIP treatment starts from Saturday morning and runs until late on Sunday, and gives you a bucket load of perks as well as all of the usual sensational 7s action.

The elevated experience includes weekend-long access to ‘The Hangar,’ the festival’s famed VIP area located in the heart of the action. This also means the best seats in the house for watching all the rugby matches on Pitch 1, with prime seating and access to the exclusive VIP-only grandstand bar. And you can put your wallet away when it comes to food and drinks too. There’s free-flowing beverages from 11am to 8pm, plus all-inclusive food included. So say goodbye to wasting time queueing and hello to enjoying every minute of this action-packed weekend.

And to make your experience even more seamless, there’s early access parking with VIP car park access – which means you’ll be in and out with ease.

Single day hospitality tickets are priced at Dhs1,925, or upgrade to the weekend access pass for Dhs3,250 per person. If you’re making a group booking, there are discounts available this year too, so be sure get your whole corporate crew involved.

New: Reserved seating

This year, there’s also a new upgrade option available for General Admission tickets, for those looking to ensure they snap up the best seats with a view. Ticket holders can choose to reserve either a standard or premium seating ticket, so they’re front and centre for the gripping HSBC SVNS games.

Standard reserved seats are Dhs605, while premium reserved seats are Dhs710.

Time to get fancy…

Seasoned Emirate Dubai 7s attendees will know that fancy dress is a huge part of this festival’s DNA, and this year’s theme has already been revealed. The theme is ‘Land and Sea,’ which you’re invited to interpret as you will. From marine life, mermaids and sailors to safari, nature and animals, dig out your best costume and dress to impress. Be sure to pass by the Dubai Duty Free stand on either Saturday or Sunday to showcase your fit, because those in the best fancy dress costumes will get a Dubai Duty Free Millionaire ticket, with the winning ticket holder snapping up US$1million.