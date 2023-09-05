Sponsored: Crouch, bind, sip…

The Rugby World Cup is right around the corner and if you’re looking for a new local watering hole that will have you covered for the entirety of the season, look no further than the pubs at Emirates Golf Club and Topgolf Dubai.

With three destinations all in one venue, here is why you should make Emirates Golf Club and Topgolf Dubai your local watering hole for the Rugby World Cup.

Screens galore

Across The Pavillion, Topgolf and Spike Bar, there are a total of 24 different screens which practically guarantees uninterrupted viewing as all the action unfolds. At Spike Bar, catch the sporting action on the extra-large three-metre screen – perfect for up close TMO deliberating amongst friends.

Eat, drink and be merry

Across all three destinations, you can experience the best there is when it comes to happy hour deals and specially curated menus.

At The Pavillion, table packages are available from as little as Dhs495 for four people. The Pavillion also promises pre and post-game entertainment, so head on over early to get in on the fun. If you’re signed up to VIYA, you can earn up to 10 per cent cash back on loyalty points too.

The details

The Rugby World Cup will be taking place from Friday, September 8 until Saturday, October 28.

Over in the capital, you can catch all the action at Yas Links on Saadiyat Beach and Yas Acres Golf and Country Clubs.

The first match will be taking place at 11.15pm, local time where we will be watching the World Cup kick-off between France and New Zealand.

Catch all the action at The Pavillion at Emirates Golf Club, Topgolf Dubai and Spike Bar. dubaigolf.com

Images: Supplied