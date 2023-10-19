Say hello to Be Beach…

During the cooler winter weather, we can enjoy one of our favorite pastimes in Dubai: relaxing at a beautiful beach club. While the city is not short of options, we do have one rather exciting new addition if you’re looking to try somewhere new.

3 of 12

The new day-to-night beach club, Be Beach, is set to open on Saturday, October 28 on the sun-soaked shores of Dubai Harbour and, although not strictly a beach club, it’s sure to be an unmissable pool day experience.

Masterminded by Addmind Group (the team behind Bar du Port, Iris, and La Mezcaleria) and Sekoya Managemen (behind Soho Garden and Elrow), Be Beach promises “to redefine the city’s entertainment and leisure scene with an extraordinary fusion of music, upscale relaxation, and culinary artistry.”

Daycation goals…

Whether you’re sipping cocktails by the pool or grooving to the latest beats under the stars, Be Beach will bring a sanctuary of rhythm, relaxation, and revelry to Dubai.

You might also like Your guide to the best pool day deals in Dubai 2023

For a dreamy escape, Be Beach has it all: breathtaking views, delicious food, refreshing beverages, and a stunning infinity pool surrounded by swaying palm trees, plush day beds and private cabanas. There’s plenty of space to relax and unwind with a vibrant outdoor bar, a restaurant headed up by group executive chef Carlos De Los Mozos, flanked by impossibly white sugary sand.

In true Dubai style, there’s already a star-studded lineup of world-renowned DJs to look forward to including the likes of Damian Lazarus, Sven Vath, Lee Burridge, Serge Devant, WhoMadeWho, Luciano, Laolu, Valeron, and Rony Seikaly.

How to book

Be Beach will open from 11am to 8pm Tuesday to Friday and 11am to 12am on Saturday and Sunday.

To make a reservation, contact (0)54 751 1119 or email reservations@bebeachdxb.com

Be Beach, Dubai Harbour, Dubai. Opening Saturday, October 28. Tuesday to Friday, 11am to 8pm. Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 12am. Closed Mondays. Tel:(0)54 751 1119. @bebeachdxb

Images: Provided