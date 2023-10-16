A line-up to end all line-ups…

The World Tennis League is about to turn it up, because Akon and Ne-Yo have been announced as the final acts as part of the incredible line-up of entertainment coming to the global sporting event. The international megastars of music will be taking the stage to headline this year’s R&B Night on Friday, December 22 at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Joining a list of world-renowned, stellar artists, the pair will be coming together for a unique reunion after their 2011 collaboration with David Guetta on the chart-topping track, Play Hard.

Grammy-award-winning Akon has dominated the charts for many years with flying hits like Smack That, Right Now (Na Na Na), Lonely and I Wanna Love You and has been loved for his unique blend of hip-hop, pop and R&B for decades. Ne-Yo, with three Grammys under his belt, has hits including Miss Independent and Because of You to his name.

Tickets are now available to purchase on the Etihad Arena website, as well as on Platinumlist and in Virgin Megastores. To no one’s surprise, they’re selling out pretty quickly, so make a move on it and get your own today. Ticket prices start at Dhs199 for Category 4, moving up to Dhs249 for Category 3, Dhs349 for Category 2 and Dhs449 for top tier, premium Category 1 passes.

The whole shebang

Besides these two huge R&B names, the highly iconic, one and only, UB40 will be performing on Saturday, December 23. The band will be joined by legends The Original Wailers and Trojan Sound System for a night of smash hits from yesteryear. Rap royalty 50 Cent will be spitting game on Thursday, December 21, taking centre stage at a solo concert of his own.

Fantastic nights of entertainment are a typical off-court tradition at the World Tennis League, which will be returning to the UAE for a second edition this December. The best and the brightest stars in the world of tennis, musical greatness and four days and nights of events you don’t want to miss – that is the WTL for you. This year, the series will take place from Thursday, December 21 to Saturday, December 24. Known as ‘the greatest show on court’, season two will be just as unforgettable as the first year.

World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sat Dec 22, tickets from Dhs199, worldtennisleague.com

Images: Supplied