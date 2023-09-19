The first performance of many…

The World Tennis League is upon us once again, taking place this year at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi for the second season. This year we welcome a reggae night to the World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi and with it none other than the impeccable UB40.

Taking place on Saturday, December 23 the iconic band UB40 will be joined by the likes of The Original Wailers and Trojan Sound System for a night of mild head bopping and jammin’ all night long.

Mash it up line up <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To kick start the radical night, with 40 years under their belt is the legendary Trojan Sound System. Followed by The Original Wailers features Al Anderson, the sole surviving member of the Bob Marley and The Wailers before UB40 takes the stage for smash hits.

The London-based, Trojan Sound System bring an upbeat approach to the Reggae scene. Uniting the roots of Jamaican music and Bass culture. The Original Wailers’ Al Anderson was personally selected by none other than Bob Marley, the reggae legend as his lead guitarist to work alongside him for hits such as No Woman, No Cry and Thre O’Clock Road Block.

Rounding out the evening in Abu Dhabi is then none other than the incredible UB40. You are bound to know the British-born band for their iconic hits including Red Red Wine, Kingston Town, and Falling in Love with You.

The event welcomes tennis fanatics from around the world to bring together an engaging and incredible combination of sporting and music excellence. The four-day event will take place from Thursday, December 21 to Sunday, December 24.

Tickets are already available for the concert and prices start from Dhs225. The rest of the international artists heading to the roster promises to be similar iconic artists. Last year in Dubai, the World Tennis League was hosted at the Coca-Cola Arena and had performances by the likes of Simply Red, Tiesto, and many more

World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sat Dec 23, tickets from Dhs225. worldtennisleague.com

Images: Supplied