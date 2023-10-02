Celebrating the glory of caffeine…

Food for thought? More like fuel for thought. The answer to ‘who runs the world?’ should be girls and… coffee. If you’re one of the majority that considers the brown bean juice liquid gold, then here are all the spots and scenes in Dubai where you can pay tribute to the beverage for International Coffee Day.

tashas café

Decadence personified, the newly unveiled mocha and vanilla slice cake at tashas café is sure to satisfy all your sugar cravings. Inspired by the ever-so-classic tiramisu, it features layers of coffee-infused cheesecake and tiramisu cream with a coffee caramel sauce. All yours for Dhs56.

tashas café, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, daily, 8am to 12am, Dhs56, Tel: (0)2 445 0890, @tashascafeae

Gourmandises

Head over to Gourmandises to learn more about the beloved beverage with coffee stations, set up in collaboration with Lavazza, where you’ll be able to delve into the basics and learn about how to make fun shapes and of course, a cup of coffee. For an exotic touch, the nitro-infused cold brew towers offer flavours like passion fruit and coconut.

Gourmandises, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Dubai, Oct 1 to 3, 11am to 4pm, gourmandises-dubai.com

The Duck Hook, Hillhouse Brasserie, The Bolt Hole and Trattoria

From October 1 to 7, these award-winning venues are serving up a selection of innovative espresso martini flavours crafted by mixologists, available individually or sampled as a collection of five. Flavours range from salted caramel, orange espresso, dirty chai, to peppermint and gingerbread. It’s Dhs35 for one, Dhs95 for three and Dhs150 for five.

The Duck Hook, Hillhouse Brasserie, The Bolt Hole and Trattoria, across various locations from Oct 1 to 7

Sahn Eddar

It’s all about the high life with this one. Celebrate the day in style with the iconic gold cappuccino at Sahn Eddar, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, made with 100 per cent Arabic beans, mixed with foamed milk and then blended with 24-carat gold. The drink is served with a grand cru guanaja – a chocolate marshmallow sprinkled with gold.

Sahn Eddar, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai, daily, 10am to 11pm, Tel: (800) 323 232, @burjalarab

Café Java

From 2pm to 4pm, for jus Dhs1, guests can treat themselves to their favourite coffee -flavoured things – be it a classic espresso, creamy cappuccino, or a refreshing cold brew, at Café Java. Offer is valid from October 1 to October 3.

Café Java, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha, Barsha, Dubai, Oct 1 to 3, 2pm to 4pm, Tel: (0) 56 999 4822

Images: Supplied