These surely take the cake…

Raise your hand if you love dessert. At What’s On HQ, we appreciate desserts in all forms. Some of our personal favourites have to be from the local small businesses in the city. If you want to show some love and support for our sweet local heroes, here are some of the amazing homegrown dessert spots in Dubai. Whether you have dietary restrictions or allergies, there’s something for everyone here.

Ida Bakery & Bistro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Homegrown in Fujairah, Ida Bakery & Bistro officially opened its first store in Dubai in June. Flaky croissants, cheese manakish and delicious sourdough loaves; we adore this pastry heaven.

Ida Bistro and Bakery, Palace Hotel Cafe, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, open daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (0)50 636 2426. @idabakeryae

221B Baker Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Local Bake House (@baker.street.ae)

No, you will not find Sherlock Holmes if you knock on the door, but inside you’ll see a bakery at work. Emirati entrepreneur, Ayesha Al Suwaidi’s quaint cafe and bakeshop in Al Twar 3 pays homage to the sleuthing detective by its name, where you can find beautifully crafted croissants, cookies and satisfying cups of coffee. Launched in February this year, the pick-up-only store is on the road to becoming fully sustainable and currently recycles its coffee ground waste by providing it to a local farm as fertilizer.

221B Baker Street, Al Twar 3, Al Qusais, Dubai, pick up only, Tues to Sun, closed on Mondays, 7am to 6pm. 221bbakerstreet.com.

Home Bakery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Home Bakery (@home_bakery)

Home Bakery, started by Emirati entrepreneur Hind Al Mulla was a childhood hobby that turned into a full-fledged career. Launched in 2011, Home Bakery soon expanded and has since built up a reputation for its collection of desserts and seasonal savoury dishes, through both Home Bakery and more recently, the introduction of Home Bakery Kitchen. The recipes are inspired by both authentic local ingredients, as well as international favourites.

Home Bakery, several locations, order before 10pm for next-day delivery. @homebakeryuae

Crumb & Co.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crumb & Co. (@crumbandco.me)

Launched in 2020, Crumb & Co. was a hobby for longtime UAE resident Annika D’souza. The bakery’s pillowy soft doughnuts made with creative fillings and flavours gained quite a cult following during lockdown. Eventually, the popularity led to what is now the doughnut and cookie business.

Crumb & Co, Green Community Motor City, Wednesday to Tuesday, 12pm to 11pm. Tel:(0)50 987 3608. crumbandco.me

Kind Lyfe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kind Lyfe (@kindlyfe)

Started by three siblings in their home kitchen, Kind Lyfe makes vegan and gluten-free cookies that anyone can enjoy. With a range of cookie flavours such as lemon coconut, chocolate chunk, pecan pie and fruit, the brand’s range of clean snacks are also gut-friendly. Their products can be purchased in various supermarkets including Spinneys, Waitrose and Carrefours across the UAE and can also be bought directly via their website.

Kind Lyfe, Sharjah, Sun to Wed, 8am to 5.30pm, Fri and Sat closed. kindlyfe.com

Hakiki

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Turkish Baklava & Cafe (@hakiki_uae)

Founded in the early 2000s, Hakiki is a Turkish brand making authentic Turkish baklava and a variety of Turkish ice creams. What started as an ice cream cart in Global Village in 2014, has now expanded to different locations in the Gulf region. With ingredients sourced directly from Turkey, Hakiki’s first booth in the UAE was on Ras Al Khaimah corniche, following their launch at Global Village, and now they have branches and pop-ups in different locations in Dubai.

Hakiki Dubai, Al Safa St, Monday to Saturday, 9am to 10pm, Sun, 10am to 6pm.Tel :(0)56 780 6667. hakikidubai.com

Maitha & Treats

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maitha | Intuitive Eating Coach & Dessert Creator (@maitha.and)

Emirati intuitive eating coach Maitha’s journey to creating clean desserts began when she discovered how vegan desserts that existed in the market failed to satisfy her cravings. After having had digestive issues and egg intolerance for years, and later being unable to eat regular sweet treats, Maitha created her brand Maitha & Treats, dedicated to delivering desserts free of gluten, refined sugar, dairy, and eggs for others like her to enjoy.

Maitha & Treats, order online. maitha&treats.com

No Dough Bakery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by No Dough Bakery (@nodoughbakery)

No dough? No problem, because this bakery does all dough-free desserts. So, if you’re vegan, or prefer refined sugar-free and gluten-free desserts, then No Dough is the right place to get your sweet cravings sorted. The bakery offers a range of nut and seed butter, cookies, granola and cakes. Delivery is available all through UAE with a delivery charge starting at Dhs15 depending on your location.

No Dough Bakery, order online, pre-order 24 to 48 hours delivery. nodough.com

Panache Celebration Cakes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panache Celebration Cakes (@panache.cakes.dxb)

Personalized cakes for special occasions? Panache’s got you covered. Whether you want cakes for celebrations or desserts to satisfy midday cravings, Panache’s wide range of sweet treats will surely tick the right boxes. Custom cakes start at Dhs200 per kg, and dessert boxes (cupcakes, brownies, eclairs, cookies) start at Dhs80. Same-day delivery is also possible.

Panache Cakes, order online. Tel:(0)50 4917859. panachecakes.com

Two At Symphony Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by – two – a homegrown café (@twoatsymphony)

The homegrown boutique cafe and eatery makes delicious baked goods inspired by the latest food trends. Two Cafe’s Bakery features viennoiseries, eclairs, and handmade fresh cakes that bring flavours all the way from Paris to Dubai, all are available to enjoy at the store, and for pre-order and pick up. The bakery rotates its items daily, so you’ll have plenty of sweet reasons to return over and over again.

Two At Symphony, Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall, open daily 9am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 874 8672. twocafe.com

Images: Instagram