Prepare for an evening of wonder and astonishment…

There are number of huge performances in Dubai you can’t miss this season, and one extraordinary spectacle you need to check out is Beyond: The Great Illusion Show.

Held at The Agenda in Dubai Media City on Saturday, October 28 and 29, this illusions show is set to leave audience members in awe. It will be held in two languages, one in English from 5pm to 7pm, and the second in Russian from 9pm to 11pm, so book your tickets accordingly. Prices start from Dhs250 and can be purchased here.

You will be allowed to snap up videos and photos (no flash photography, please) during the show and what’s interesting is that the performance will take place on a circular stage allowing the audience to see the tricks from all angles.

About the show and performers

Now, it’s more than just your ‘pick a card, any card’ sort of magic show. It is one inspired by the hit movie Now You See Me, and similar to the Four Horsemen in the film, you will get to witness the magic works of four master illusionists who will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Mike Berdnikov, The Mentalist has 24 years of experience behind him and has mastered the art of hypnosis. He is also the mastermind behind the show bringing together the most talented illusionists on one stage. His most celebrated performance includes the impossible act of walking on water.

What’s magic if there isn’t a vanishing act involved? Dmitry Polyakov, known as The Vanisher puts on a show that involves a little bit of audience involvement. Drawing inspiration from the legendary Harry Houdini, Polyakov dares to try stunts and dramatic escapes including breaking free from a straitjacket secured with chains in a mere 2.5 minutes. Does he look familiar? You may have spotted him on Central Asia Got Talent.

Bringing a bit of fashion fused with magic to the stage, Alan Gladkovas, aka The Trendsetter, will sweep the audience away with his fashionable twist to the world of magic.

Bringing the show together, we have The Comedian, Mikhail Gutorov. It’s not your traditional stand-up comedy show, but he is sure to leave you in stitches.

For more information, call the team on 058 165 1447 or visit beyond-show.com

We foresee us booking a seat to check this show out.

Beyond: The Great Illusion Show, The Agenda, Dubai Media City, Dubai, Oct 28, ticket prices start from Dhs250. @beyond__show

