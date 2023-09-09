Loaded

When: November 4, 2023

Where: Irish Village, Al Garhoud

The Irish Village is gearing up to host a music mania of sorts with their upcoming concert night, LOADED, featuring some of the best rock and hip-hop bands from the 90s. The sensational live performance is slated for November 4, 2023. Delivering iconic hits is definitely the memo for this one because on the itinerary we have Stereo MC’s, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Toploader and Dodgy.

Loaded, Irish Village Dubai, Al Garhoud, Nov 4, 9.30pm onwards, ticket prices start from Dhs175. Tel:(0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com

Bryan Adams

When: November 4, 2023

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Ready to sing “I got my first real six-string…” at the top of your lungs with the legend himself? Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, November 4. The superstar rocker, who is best known for his hits like Summer of ’69 and Everything I Do, will land in the capital as part of his world tour with his 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts. Ticket prices start from Dhs199 and can be purchased here.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Nov 4, ticket prices start from Dhs199. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

Jethro Tull

When: November 25, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

The English rock band will be performing at Dubai Opera on Friday, November 24. Wond’ring Aloud who you will see on the night, expect Ian Anderson, Joe Parrish-James, Scott Hammond, John O’Hara and David Goodier. Prices start from Dhs295 and if you want to be right in front of the stage, because you know… you’re never Too Old to Rock ’n’ Roll, tickets are going for Dhs600. Purchase your tickets here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Nov 25, ticket prices start from Dhs295 Tel: (04) 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Jim Gaffigan

When: November 24, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

Another one from the crème de la crème of top comedians from around the world, Jim Gaffigan is performing on the Dubai Opera stage on November 25 for his international standup tour ‘Barely Alive’. The American comic is coming to the UAE as part of a wider Middle Eastern leg of his tour. Tickets are now on sale here.

Jim Gaffigan, Barely Alive, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Nov 25, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

December

Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala

When: December 1, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

Taking place during COP28 in Dubai, Dubai Opera is celebrating a historic debut of the celebrated Orchestra of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan. The gala concert titled ‘A Concert for Tomorrow’ aims to unite audiences in a powerful display of solidarity and hope in support of global efforts to protect the planet, safe guarding it for our future generations.

Slava’s SnowShow

When: December 8 to 10, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

This show has enchanted audiences since 1993 and truly is a universal and timeless theatrical spectacle. It has received standing ovations from millions and is a must-see for children and adults this December. There are five shows throughout the three-day run, so take your pick and book your seats here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 8 to 10, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

The Nutcracker

When: December 15 to 17, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

An enchanting rendition of The Nutcracker is heading to Dubai this December. Brought to you by the Ballet Theatre and State Opera Orchestra of Astana (Kazakhstan), you’ll embark on a magical night set on Christmas Eve at the foot of a Christmas tree in a child’s imagination.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 15 to 17, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Matteo Bocelli

When: December 21, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera