All the massive concerts, shows and performances coming to Dubai
Get your diary out and slot these great shows in…
A number of great shows are taking place in Dubai over the next few months and if you can’t keep track, don’t worry as we have rounded up all the must-see performances.
September
Madama Butterfly
When: September 12 and 13, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai
Bare witness to the tragic and heart-wrenching story of love, sacrifice the cultural clash in this beloved opera. Also presented by the Hungarian State Opera the performance promises to be a captivating experience. The opera will take place on September 12 and 13. Book here.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 12 and 13, ticket prices start from Dhs425. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com
Seafret
When: September 15, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
British indie duo, Seafret is making their way to Dubai in September. The duo is known for their indie-pop sounds and soulful voices. Hypnotic and transient, Seafret’s music is beautifully melodic in sound. Tickets prices start from Dhs230 and can be booked here.
Seafret, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 15, ticket prices start from Dhs230. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com
Peppa Pig
When: September 16 and 17, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
If you didn’t get the chance to say hello to Peppa Pig and her family and friends the last time they landed in the UAE last year, then this is your chance. Peppa Pig will be coming to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday, September 16 and 17. This 60-minute live musical stage show features life-size puppet performances, telling the story of a Peppa Pig camping adventure. Ticket prices start from Dhs125 and can be bought here.
Peppa Pig’s Next Adventure, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Sept 16 and 17, ticket prices start from Dhs125. Tel: (800) 223388, coca-cola-arena.com
A1 and 911
When: September 22, 2023
Where: The Agenda, Dubai Media City
Iconic boybands of pop yesteryear, A1 and 911 are heading to Dubai in September. These mega music acts took the industry by storm in the 90s and have since given the world many, many tunes of the ear-worm category. Prices start from Dhs100 and can be purchased here.
A1 and 911, The Agenda, Dubai Media City, Sept 22, ticket prices start from Dhs100. Tel: (0)4 580 9159, theagenda.com
The Parlotones
When: September 22, 2023
Where: McGettigans JLT
One of South Africa’s most loved bands whose career has spanned over two decades since their formation in 1998 – The Parlotones are officially making their way to Dubai this September. Taking place at McGettigans JLT on Friday, September 22 get ready for an indie rock evening like no other. Ticket prices start from Dhs150 and can be bought here. For more information, head here.
The Parlotones, McGettigans JLT, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Sept 22 from 7pm, general admission Dhs150. mcgettigans.com
Space Spectacular
When: September 22, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra is set to take the audience on a journey through the depths of the universe with music from space-themed movies and classical masterpieces. The night comes beautifully together when paired against the backdrop of stunning visual effects. Book here.
Loaded
When: November 4, 2023
Where: Irish Village, Al Garhoud
The Irish Village is gearing up to host a music mania of sorts with their upcoming concert night, LOADED, featuring some of the best rock and hip-hop bands from the 90s. The sensational live performance is slated for November 4, 2023. Delivering iconic hits is definitely the memo for this one because on the itinerary we have Stereo MC’s, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Toploader and Dodgy.
Loaded, Irish Village Dubai, Al Garhoud, Nov 4, 9.30pm onwards, ticket prices start from Dhs175. Tel:(0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com
Bryan Adams
When: November 4, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Ready to sing “I got my first real six-string…” at the top of your lungs with the legend himself? Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, November 4. The superstar rocker, who is best known for his hits like Summer of ’69 and Everything I Do, will land in the capital as part of his world tour with his 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts. Ticket prices start from Dhs199 and can be purchased here.
Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Nov 4, ticket prices start from Dhs199. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com
Jethro Tull
When: November 25, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
The English rock band will be performing at Dubai Opera on Friday, November 24. Wond’ring Aloud who you will see on the night, expect Ian Anderson, Joe Parrish-James, Scott Hammond, John O’Hara and David Goodier. Prices start from Dhs295 and if you want to be right in front of the stage, because you know… you’re never Too Old to Rock ’n’ Roll, tickets are going for Dhs600. Purchase your tickets here.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Nov 25, ticket prices start from Dhs295 Tel: (04) 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Jim Gaffigan
When: November 24, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
Another one from the crème de la crème of top comedians from around the world, Jim Gaffigan is performing on the Dubai Opera stage on November 25 for his international standup tour ‘Barely Alive’. The American comic is coming to the UAE as part of a wider Middle Eastern leg of his tour. Tickets are now on sale here.
Jim Gaffigan, Barely Alive, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Nov 25, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
December
Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala
When: December 1, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
Taking place during COP28 in Dubai, Dubai Opera is celebrating a historic debut of the celebrated Orchestra of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan. The gala concert titled ‘A Concert for Tomorrow’ aims to unite audiences in a powerful display of solidarity and hope in support of global efforts to protect the planet, safe guarding it for our future generations.
Slava’s SnowShow
When: December 8 to 10, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
This show has enchanted audiences since 1993 and truly is a universal and timeless theatrical spectacle. It has received standing ovations from millions and is a must-see for children and adults this December. There are five shows throughout the three-day run, so take your pick and book your seats here.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 8 to 10, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
The Nutcracker
When: December 15 to 17, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
An enchanting rendition of The Nutcracker is heading to Dubai this December. Brought to you by the Ballet Theatre and State Opera Orchestra of Astana (Kazakhstan), you’ll embark on a magical night set on Christmas Eve at the foot of a Christmas tree in a child’s imagination.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 15 to 17, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Matteo Bocelli
When: December 21, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera
The extraordinary talent of Matteo Bocelli will grace our stage on December 21. The son of renowned opera singer Adrea Bocelli will serenade the audience with his stunning interpretations of classical and contemporary songs. FYI Ladies, he has quite the voice…
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 21, ticket prices start from Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Sole DXB
When: December 8 to 10, 2023
Where: Dubai Design District
Dubai’s top festival, Sole DXB, will return to Dubai Design District this December. The three-day festival will take place from Friday, December 8 to 10, 2023. For Dubai’s urban crowd, Sole DXB is one of the hottest and most-anticipated events on the Dubai calendar known for street footwear, music, art, and lifestyle.
Sole DXB, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai, December 8 to 10, 2023. @soledxb
2024
January
Michael McIntyre
When: January 13, 2024
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
British funnyman Michael McIntyre is returning to Dubai next year with his stand-up world tour, Macnificent. The one-night-only show is set to take place on January 13, 2024 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk. McIntyre first rose to fame as a TV panel show star on Mock The Week before going on to get his own show on the BBC has since gone on to become one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians. No stranger to performing in the UAE, McIntyre last performed in the capital back in 2021, and before that performed a two-date show Dubai in 2019.
Michael McIntyre, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai. Jan 13, ticket prices start from Dhs250, Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com
The Little Prince
When: January 26 to 28, 2024
Where: Dubai Opera
An imaginative adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s timeless classic, The Little Prince is heading to Dubai in January 2024. Purchase your tickets now to be transported to a universe filled with philosophical insights and wonder.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Jan 26 to 28, tickets go on sale soon. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com
February
The Phantom of the Opera
When: February 22 to March 10, 2024
Where: Dubai Opera
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sensational and spellbinding musical, The Phantom of the Opera returns to Dubai Opera next year. Based on the novel by French journalist and mystery writer Gaston Leroux, the show tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House, before becoming enraptured by the talents of a young soprano, Christine. Having lured her in as his protégé, the phantom falls madly in love, then descends into jealous madness upon learning of Christine’s love affair with the opera’s patron, Raoul. What follows is certainly not an exercise in understatement – with huge operatic numbers, a full corps de ballet, a dramatic unmasking of the disfigured ghost of the opera house and even a famous crashing chandelier, Phantom is as overblown and dramatic as its name might suggest. Tickets have not been released yet, but stay tuned to What’s On to be the first to know when they do.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Feb 22 to Mar 10, tickets go on sale soon. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com
UNTOLD Music Festival
When: February 2024 (date TBC)
Where: Expo City Dubai
It’s one of the world’s largest music festivals and a must-visit for electronic music fans, and now Romania’s UNTOLD music festival is coming to Dubai. The first ever UNTOLD music festival outside of Romania will take place at Expo City Dubai in February 2024, bringing with it some of the world’s biggest acts and DJs for an unforgettable showcase of music and entertainment. The line-up will be announced soon, but to be the first in the know, sign up here.
UNTOLD Music Festival, Expo City Dubai, Feb 2024, @expocitydubai
March
Rewind
When: March 1 and 2, 2024
Where: Bla Bla, JBR
80s music fans, we have some great news… The sell-out Rewind Festival is returning to Dubai next year, with an epic lineup of throwback 80s and 90s artists confirmed so far. The artists confirmed so far include Bananarama, Chesney Hawkes, ABC, Midge Ure, The Real Thing, and returning for a second time, Heather Small. Rewind Festival will take place over two days on Friday, March 1 and 2 in 2024
Rewind Festival, Bla Bla, JBR, Mar 1 and 2, ticket prices start from Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @rewindfestdxb
May
Film Music Week
When: May 9 to 13, 2024
Where: Dubai Opera
The love of great movies and bone-chilling music collide at Dubai Opera in May 2024. Dubai Opera is bringing the first ever Film Music Week to the city where all iconic film composers are celebrated. The screening of the movies will be accompanied by live orchestra performances which truly bring the movie to life. Films that will be celebrated include Star Wars: A New Hope, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of The Black Pearl and the unparalleled talent of Charlie Chaplin.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, May 9 to 13, tickets go on sale soon. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com
Images: Getty Images and supplied