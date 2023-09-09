fbpx
All the massive concerts, shows and performances coming to Dubai

Culture
Performances
Aarti Saundalkar
Written by:
Aarti Saundalkar
6 hours ago

Get your diary out and slot these great shows in…

A number of great shows are taking place in Dubai over the next few months and if you can’t keep track, don’t worry as we have rounded up all the must-see performances.

September

Madama Butterfly

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dubai Opera (@dubaiopera)

When: September 12 and 13, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

Bare witness to the tragic and heart-wrenching story of love, sacrifice the cultural clash in this beloved opera. Also presented by the Hungarian State Opera the performance promises to be a captivating experience. The opera will take place on September 12 and 13. Book here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 12 and 13, ticket prices start from Dhs425. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

Seafret

When: September 15, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera

British indie duo, Seafret is making their way to Dubai in September. The duo is known for their indie-pop sounds and soulful voices. Hypnotic and transient, Seafret’s music is beautifully melodic in sound. Tickets prices start from Dhs230 and can be booked here.

Seafret, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 15, ticket prices start from Dhs230. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

Peppa Pig

When: September 16 and 17, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena

If you didn’t get the chance to say hello to Peppa Pig and her family and friends the last time they landed in the UAE last year, then this is your chance. Peppa Pig will be coming to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday, September 16 and 17. This 60-minute live musical stage show features life-size puppet performances, telling the story of a Peppa Pig camping adventure. Ticket prices start from Dhs125 and can be bought here.

Peppa Pig’s Next Adventure, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Sept 16 and 17, ticket prices start from Dhs125. Tel: (800) 223388, coca-cola-arena.com

A1 and 911

911 boyband

Above: 911

When: September 22, 2023
Where: The Agenda, Dubai Media City

Iconic boybands of pop yesteryear, A1 and 911 are heading to Dubai in September. These mega music acts took the industry by storm in the 90s and have since given the world many, many tunes of the ear-worm category. Prices start from Dhs100 and can be purchased here.

A1 and 911, The Agenda, Dubai Media City, Sept 22, ticket prices start from Dhs100. Tel: (0)4 580 9159, theagenda.com 

The Parlotones

The Parlotones in Dubai

When: September 22, 2023
Where: McGettigans JLT

One of South Africa’s most loved bands whose career has spanned over two decades since their formation in 1998 – The Parlotones are officially making their way to Dubai this September. Taking place at McGettigans JLT on Friday, September 22 get ready for an indie rock evening like no other. Ticket prices start from Dhs150 and can be bought here. For more information, head here.

The Parlotones, McGettigans JLT, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Sept 22 from 7pm, general admission Dhs150. mcgettigans.com

Space Spectacular

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dubai Opera (@dubaiopera)

When: September 22, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra is set to take the audience on a journey through the depths of the universe with music from space-themed movies and classical masterpieces. The night comes beautifully together when paired against the backdrop of stunning visual effects. Book here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 22, ticket prices start from Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

Zimmer Vs. Williams

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dubai Opera (@dubaiopera)

When: September 23, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera

Following their performance for Space Spectacular (see show details above), the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra will be taking on the musical masterpieces by Zimmer and Williams. Led by conductor Anthony Inglis, the battle of the iconic compositions go head to head. Expect to hear Zimmer’s epic scores from films like The Dark Knight, Inception, and Gladiator, while William’s goose pimple raising numbers include Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Jurassic Park. There are two shows to pick from: 3pm and 8pm. Book here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 23, ticket prices start from Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

Vir Das Mind Fool tour

Vir Das

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera

Comedy fans, mark your calendars. Indian standup comedian and actor Vir Das is heading to Dubai this month. The funnyman will be on stage at Dubai Opera on September 28 with two back-to-back shows, both on the same night. Tickets are priced at Dhs150 for silver, Dhs195 for gold, Dhs250 for platinum and Dhs295 for VIP. Snap up your seats here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 28, prices start from Dhs150, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. @dubaiopera

October

Trevor Noah

trevor noah

When: October 3, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena

On Tuesday, October 3, comedian Trevor Noah will bring his new stand-up show to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Noah is a regular performer in the UAE after having performed a number of times across Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. The South African funnyman is known for his Emmy award-winning show, The Daily Show, as well as his bestselling books including Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, and sell-out global shows. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.

Trevor Noah, Off The Record Tour. Coca-Cola Arena, Oct 3, ticket prices start from Dhs295. Tel: (800) 223388, coca-cola-arena.com

Matilda the Musical

Matilda The Musical

When: October 3 to 12, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera

In the past few years, Dubai Opera has thrilled us with a number of phenomenal musicals from Mamma Mia! to Chicago, the Musical; Footloose and so much more. This year, the performing arts centre has announced that yet another highly popular musical will be gracing its stage – Matilda the Musical. The multi-award-winning performance by The Royal Shakespeare Company will be heading to Dubai Opera for ten days from Tuesday, October 3 to 12. Tickets are now on sale on dubaiopera.com and start from Dhs325. Read more here.

Matilda The Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Oct 3 to 12, ticket prices start from Dhs325. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Project 174

Project 174 is bringing their Drum n Bass night to the P7 Arena in the Media One Hotel parking lot in Dubai. Headlining the event is none other than Andy C. If you aren’t familiar he is a powerhouse in the industry who has had sold-out concerts at Wembley Arena. Supporting Andy C, the lineup will also see the likes of Motion, an Egyptian DJ who is renowned for delivering unmatched basslines. Yeomans is an emerging artist who has already made an impact on the Dubai clubbing scene. Last, but certainly not least we will also see Whitley Ruchea take to the deck who is an expert in taking control of the dance floor with finesse. Purchase your tickets here.

Project174, P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Media City, Fri Oct 6, ticket prices start from Dhs200. onmyguestlist.xyz

Jason Leong

When: October 7
Where: Theatre by QE2

The doctor-turned-comedian is coming to Theatre by QE2 as part of his massive ‘Brain Drain’ world tour. Leong has featured across Comedy Central, Just For Laughs and Netflix, and is known for his spot-on comedic timing and his quick wit. Tickets start from Dhs125 and can be purchased here.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Oct 7, ticket prices start from Dhs125. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Kiss

KISS at Atlantis the Palm Dubai

When: Friday, October 13, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Legendary American band KISS are set to rock Dubai in October. The iconic four-piece will take to the stage at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Friday October 13 as part of their ‘End of the World’ tour. KISS are best known for their unique look, black and white make-up and hit songs such as I Was Made for Lovin You, and Rock and Roll All Nite. The band last performed in Dubai in December 2020, when they headlined Atlantis, The Palm’s socially distanced New Year’s Eve bash. The event was live-streamed all over the world as many celebrated the new year in lockdown. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be booked here.

KISS presents End of the World tour, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Oct 13, ticket prices start from Dhs295. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

Defected Records

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Defected Records (@defectedrecords)

When: October 12 to 15, 2023
Where: Various locations

A British independent label group that has been responsible for some of the biggest parties across the UK, Ibiza, and Miami is finally returning to Dubai. The three-day festival will take place from Friday, October 13 to 15. The first event on Friday, October 13 will be taking place at an undisclosed warehouse location that has never been used before for this kind of event. The next day, Saturday, October 14 welcomes you to the sandy shores of none other than Soul Beach at The JA Resort where Defected’s signature sound will complement the sun-soaked venue sublimely. The last day of partying, if you’re still able to keep going –  will be hosted at a pool venue that has not yet been confirmed. Tickets start from Dhs350.

Defected Records, Dubai, Oct 13 to 15. @defectedrecords, defecteddubai.com

The Boys Are Back

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Official Blue (@officialblue)

When: October 20, 2023
Where: Irish Village, Al Garhoud

The Irish Village will be popping off with a long list of performances taking place at the venue this year. Blue, Boyzlife and Five are all headed for Irish Village this October for one night of some of your favourite boy bands. The blast from the past takes place on Friday, October 20 at 9pm. Get your tickets booked here.

The Boys are Back, Irish Village, Al Garhoud, Oct 20, ticket prices start from Dhs225. Tel:(0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com

Dizzee Rascal

Dizzee Rascal

When: October 28, 2023
Where: Emirates Golf Club

Fix up, look sharp: British music legend Dizzee Rascal will take to the stage at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai for one night only on October 28. Still just a rascal, fans can expect to experience his chart-topping hits such as Dance Wiv Me, Bonkers, Holiday, Fix Up Look Sharp, and more. Tickets are on sale now priced at Dhs225. You can get your hands on them here.

Dizzee Rascal at Emirates Golf Club, Dubai. Saturday, Oct 28, Dhs225 per person, dubai.platinumlist.net

November

MacBeth

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dubai Opera (@dubaiopera)

When: November 3 to 5, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

Double, double toil and trouble, MacBeth is heading to Dubai in November, but with a bit of a twist. This modern take on one of Shakespeare’s masterpieces is bought to you by ETT, Shakespeare North Playhouse, Northern Stage and Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg. There are four shows over the three day show run, 8pm on each day, and a matinee show at 3pm on November 4. Book here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Nov 3 to 5, ticket prices start from Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

Loaded

When: November 4, 2023
Where: Irish Village, Al Garhoud

The Irish Village is gearing up to host a music mania of sorts with their upcoming concert night, LOADED, featuring some of the best rock and hip-hop bands from the 90s. The sensational live performance is slated for November 4, 2023. Delivering iconic hits is definitely the memo for this one because on the itinerary we have Stereo MC’s, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Toploader and Dodgy.

Loaded, Irish Village Dubai, Al Garhoud, Nov 4, 9.30pm onwards, ticket prices start from Dhs175. Tel:(0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams 

When: November 4, 2023
Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Ready to sing “I got my first real six-string…” at the top of your lungs with the legend himself? Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, November 4. The superstar rocker, who is best known for his hits like Summer of ’69 and Everything I Do, will land in the capital as part of his world tour with his 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts. Ticket prices start from Dhs199 and can be purchased here.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Nov 4, ticket prices start from Dhs199. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

Jethro Tull

Jethro Tull

When: November 25, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera

The English rock band will be performing at Dubai Opera on Friday, November 24. Wond’ring Aloud who you will see on the night, expect Ian Anderson, Joe Parrish-James, Scott Hammond, John O’Hara and David Goodier. Prices start from Dhs295 and if you want to be right in front of the stage, because you know… you’re never Too Old to Rock ’n’ Roll, tickets are going for Dhs600. Purchase your tickets here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Nov 25, ticket prices start from Dhs295 Tel: (04) 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan

When: November 24, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera

Another one from the crème de la crème of top comedians from around the world, Jim Gaffigan is performing on the Dubai Opera stage on November 25 for his international standup tour ‘Barely Alive’. The American comic is coming to the UAE as part of a wider Middle Eastern leg of his tour. Tickets are now on sale here.

Jim Gaffigan, Barely Alive, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Nov 25, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

December

Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dubai Opera (@dubaiopera)

When: December 1, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera

Taking place during COP28 in Dubai, Dubai Opera is celebrating a historic debut of the celebrated Orchestra of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan. The gala concert titled ‘A Concert for Tomorrow’ aims to unite audiences in a powerful display of solidarity and hope in support of global efforts to protect the planet, safe guarding it for our future generations.

Jim Gaffigan, Barely Alive, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Nov 25, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Slava’s SnowShow

Slava’s SnowShow

When: December 8 to 10, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera

This show has enchanted audiences since 1993 and truly is a universal and timeless theatrical spectacle. It has received standing ovations from millions and is a must-see for children and adults this December. There are five shows throughout the three-day run, so take your pick and book your seats here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 8 to 10, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

The Nutcracker

the nutcracker

When: December 15 to 17, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera

An enchanting rendition of The Nutcracker is heading to Dubai this December. Brought to you by the Ballet Theatre and State Opera Orchestra of Astana (Kazakhstan), you’ll embark on a magical night set on Christmas Eve at the foot of a Christmas tree in a child’s imagination.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 15 to 17, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Matteo Bocelli

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matteo Bocelli (@matteobocelli)

When: December 21, 2023
Where: Dubai Opera

The extraordinary talent of Matteo Bocelli will grace our stage on December 21. The son of renowned opera singer Adrea Bocelli will serenade the audience with his stunning interpretations of classical and contemporary songs. FYI Ladies, he has quite the voice…

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 21, ticket prices start from Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Sole DXB

sole dxb

When: December 8 to 10, 2023
Where: Dubai Design District

Dubai’s top festival, Sole DXB, will return to Dubai Design District this December. The three-day festival will take place from Friday, December 8 to 10, 2023. For Dubai’s urban crowd, Sole DXB is one of the hottest and most-anticipated events on the Dubai calendar known for street footwear, music, art, and lifestyle.

Sole DXB, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai, December 8 to 10, 2023. @soledxb

2024

January

Michael McIntyre

When: January 13, 2024
Where: Coca-Cola Arena

British funnyman Michael McIntyre is returning to Dubai next year with his stand-up world tour, Macnificent. The one-night-only show is set to take place on January 13, 2024 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk. McIntyre first rose to fame as a TV panel show star on Mock The Week before going on to get his own show on the BBC has since gone on to become one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians. No stranger to performing in the UAE, McIntyre last performed in the capital back in 2021, and before that performed a two-date show Dubai in 2019.

Michael McIntyre, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai. Jan 13, ticket prices start from Dhs250, Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com

The Little Prince

When: January 26 to 28, 2024
Where: Dubai Opera

An imaginative adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s timeless classic, The Little Prince is heading to Dubai in January 2024. Purchase your tickets now to be transported to a universe filled with philosophical insights and wonder.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Jan 26 to 28, tickets go on sale soon. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

February

The Phantom of the Opera

phantom of the opera

When: February 22 to March 10, 2024
Where: Dubai Opera

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sensational and spellbinding musical, The Phantom of the Opera returns to Dubai Opera next year. Based on the novel by French journalist and mystery writer Gaston Leroux, the show tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House, before becoming enraptured by the talents of a young soprano, Christine. Having lured her in as his protégé, the phantom falls madly in love, then descends into jealous madness upon learning of Christine’s love affair with the opera’s patron, Raoul. What follows is certainly not an exercise in understatement – with huge operatic numbers, a full corps de ballet, a dramatic unmasking of the disfigured ghost of the opera house and even a famous crashing chandelier, Phantom is as overblown and dramatic as its name might suggest. Tickets have not been released yet, but stay tuned to What’s On to be the first to know when they do.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Feb 22 to Mar 10, tickets go on sale soon. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

UNTOLD Music Festival

untold festival

When: February 2024 (date TBC)
Where: Expo City Dubai

It’s one of the world’s largest music festivals and a must-visit for electronic music fans, and now Romania’s UNTOLD music festival is coming to Dubai. The first ever UNTOLD music festival outside of Romania will take place at Expo City Dubai in February 2024, bringing with it some of the world’s biggest acts and DJs for an unforgettable showcase of music and entertainment. The line-up will be announced soon, but to be the first in the know, sign up here.

UNTOLD Music Festival, Expo City Dubai, Feb 2024, @expocitydubai

March

Rewind

When: March 1 and 2, 2024
Where: Bla Bla, JBR

80s music fans, we have some great news… The sell-out Rewind Festival is returning to Dubai next year, with an epic lineup of throwback 80s and 90s artists confirmed so far. The artists confirmed so far include Bananarama, Chesney Hawkes, ABC, Midge Ure, The Real Thing, and returning for a second time, Heather Small. Rewind Festival will take place over two days on Friday, March 1 and 2 in 2024

Rewind Festival, Bla Bla, JBR, Mar 1 and 2, ticket prices start from Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @rewindfestdxb

May

Film Music Week

Pirates of the caribbean

When: May 9 to 13, 2024
Where: Dubai Opera

The love of great movies and bone-chilling music collide at Dubai Opera in May 2024. Dubai Opera is bringing the first ever Film Music Week to the city where all iconic film composers are celebrated. The screening of the movies will be accompanied by live orchestra performances which truly bring the movie to life. Films that will be celebrated include Star Wars: A New Hope, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of The Black Pearl and the unparalleled talent of Charlie Chaplin.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, May 9 to 13, tickets go on sale soon. Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

