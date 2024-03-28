8 brilliant new beach clubs opening soon in Dubai

Complete with celebrity chefs at the helm, dazzling infinity pools and a slice of St Tropez glamour…

During the glorious winter weather, we can get back to one of our favourite Dubai past times: whiling away the day at a beautiful beach club. But if you’re looking for new options, you’re in the right place, as a collection of new beach clubs are gearing up to welcome guests in the coming months.

So SPF at the ready, here’s 8 sun-soaked beach clubs opening soon in Dubai.

Baoli Beach

From the ultra chic shores of Cannes comes Bâoli – and it’s set to open in Dubai this September. Renowned for its haute cuisine and A-list guestlist, it’s set to bring a chic slice of the French Riviera to the city. A fusion of the vibrant spirit of South East Asia and the refined ambience of the French Riviera, Bâoli Dubai will be a day-to-night destination. By day, expect a more chilled ambience for tan topping and luxurious relaxation. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Bâoli welcomes guests for sundowners at one of the multiple bars or VIP lounges. Dining can be done at either the indoor restaurant – filled with lush, tropical interiors – or on the airy outdoor terrace backdropped by the Arabian Gulf. On the menu, expect French and Mediterranean flavours fused with East Asian techniques, so a bit of everything to please the global Dubai palate. The Dubai iteration of the famed Cannes hotspot will be operated by industry heavyweights Sunset Hospitality, also behind haute hangouts like Aura, Sushisamba, Drift and Signor Sassi.

Baoli Beach, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening September.

Cove Beach JBR

After closing its doors in February on Bluewaters, Cove Beach will debut at La Vie residences on JBR (next to the Rixos Premium) in the second quarter of 2024. The 7,000 square metre daytime party destination will have space for up to 750 revellers, split across four distinct spaces. This time around, there will be a brand new signature restaurant, with seating indoor and outdoor, plus a shisha lounge with picturesque views from the top deck. The beach club space will feature several swimming pools lined with plush day beds, and an array of sun loungers that line the beach. For a VIP day out, guests will be able to book one of the luxe cabanas, which come complete with their own private plunge pool. While the first phase of Cove Beach will open before the summer, we’ll have to wait until September for the full grand reveal. Later this year is when Cove Beach will add a stunning new adults-only Rosé Lounge Pool.

Cove Beach, La Vie, JBR, opening Q2. covebeach.com

Gigi Rigolatto

The legendary Gigi Rigolatto will be opening its doors at J1 Beach, as one of 13 restaurants and beach clubs. Merex has teamed up with Paris Society International to bring the hotspot from the sun-drenched shores of St Tropez to the glittering city of Dubai. At the beach club’s 5,000 square meters space, guests will get to dine on an Italian menu which can be enjoyed indoors or out on one of two picture-perfect terraces. For private and intimate plans, there will be four spectacular private cabanas to pick from. As for its interiors, a timeless and enchanting atmosphere has been created complete with lush green foliage. The beach club will also brag a serene Mediterranean garden, a private beach and a pool. It will also be home to a Bellini bar, a pétanque court and a charming concept store selling highly curated items. If you’re bringing the little ones with you, there will be a secluded play area just for them to play in with the delightful Gigi Circus to keep them entertained.

Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening September. @gigi_beach_dubai

LAVITA

Bringing a touch of la dolce vita to Dubai, chic Italian beach house LAVITA is one of the final openings to come to Palm West Beach. Debuting in the coming months on the beachfront of the ultra-luxe Dorchester residences on Palm Jumeirah – One at Palm Jumeirah by the Dorchester Collection, it’s masterminded by hospitality experts Mine & Yours Group, the team behind Chic Nonna. The destination features a duo of restaurants: Japanese eatery SHIMA is already welcoming guests, while Italian LAVITA will open later this year. Fusing Italian coastal allure with Dubai’s dynamic luxury scene, LAVITA boasts breathtaking views over the Dubai Marina and Arabian Gulf and will have a huge focus on music and entertainment, featuring a wow-worthy lineup of performers, international acts, and brand collaborations. And, just when you thought it couldn’t get any more Dubai… guests can arrive by boat and be welcomed in style onto the bespoke Jetty Lounge, where they can unwind in plush seating with unparalleled personalised service.

LAVITA, One at Palm Jumeirah by Dorchester Collection, Palm West Beach, opening soon. @lavitabeachhouse

O Beach

We got very excited when Ibiza’s much-loved hedonistic hotspot O Beach announced it would open in Dubai way back in March 2021. But that October, a statement posted on the brand’s Instagram account has revealed that the project will no longer be going ahead. In the two years that have followed, there’s been industry suggestions that O Beach, one of Ibiza’s biggest and most famous beach clubs, would find a new location in Dubai. And it looks like it has. Along the beachfront of Dubai’s Habtoor Grand hotel on JBR, occupying the space formerly taken by the now-closed Andreea’s beach club, hoarding has gone up in O Beach’s signature orange hue to say that ‘Ibiza is coming.’ O Beach is one of Ibiza’s best known venues, famed for its huge pool parties, roster of international DJs and legendary champagne spray shows – all of which we can hope for at the venue’s Dubai iteration. Stay tuned.

O Beach, Habtoor Grand, Autograph Collection, Dubai Marina, opening soon. @obeachdubai

Playa Pacha

The third installment of Dubai’s party-hard FIVE Hotels & Resorts will see the arrival of FIVE LUXE on the JBR beachfront from March 31. With it, will come a brand new beach club with an Ibiza touch. After parent company FIVE Global Holdings bought Ibiza’s iconic Pacha brand, they’ll be bringing a slice of Ibiza to the beachfront with a beach club called Playa Pacha Dubai. Set at the heart of the resort, it will feature a split-level swimming pool lined with plush day beds and loungers, and a regular rotation of resident and international DJs spinning the decks, all oozing Ibiza flair. On the food front, you can look forward to Mediterranean flavours perfect for grazing as you tan, and an array of refreshing sips.

Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE, The Walk, JBR, opens Sunday March 31. @playapachadubai

Sirene Beach by Gaia

Known and loved for putting upscale Greek cuisine on the Dubai culinary map, DIFC hotspot Gaia is expanding to the seas. In September, the creators of Gaia, Fundamental Hospitality, are set to open Sirene by Gaia at J1 Beach in Jumeirah. The luxe new beach club, set to be the world’s largest as per Arabian Business, will unroll along 9,000 square metres at the new J1 Beach development. Featuring a duo of restaurants, up to 400 sun loungers dotted across the pool and beach, and a stunning seaside lounge, Sirene by Gaia will transport guests to the hedonistic shores of Greece’s most iconic party islands. For sun-soaked soirees by day, stunning sundowners, and dazzling dinners after dark, it’s set to be a next-level day-to-night destination.

Sirene Beach by Gaia, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening September.

Zuma Beachhouse It’s been the hottest dining destination in DIFC for 15 years, and now Zuma is adding a second Dubai venue, this time a gorgeous beach club. Get ready to enjoy sun-soaked days at Zuma Beachhouse, a seaside iteration of the iconic Japanese hotspot, which will open at La Mer in 2025. Inside, guests can look forward to a string of elevated experiences with a Zuma touch. A stretching swimming pool and 140-metre private beach will be the perfect place to soak up the sun on plush day beds, while the lounge and bar will serve as a stunning spot for catching up with friends in a show-stopping setting. Zuma Beachhouse, next to Gran Melia Dubai, La Mer, opening 2025. zumarestaurant.com

