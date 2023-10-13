Sponsored: Book your seats now…

If you fancy a dinner and a show, a night out at Billionaire will never disappoint. With a delicious array of Italian and new-Asian cuisine which you can pair with live shows, you’re in for a treat you’ll never forget. If you have visited and want to return, take note as the award-winning ‘dinner and a show’ restaurant has announced an exclusive performance that you don’t want to miss.

Alessandro Ristori & The Portofinos are heading to Billionaire Dubai for an exclusive performance for three nights only from October 25 to 27.

The group will be bringing their vintage flair to Dubai reviving the glory days of 60’s Italian pop culture in the modern age. The Italian superstars will be making their way from Monte Carlo & Porto Cervo where they spent the summer thrilling the crowds.

During their performance here in Dubai, you can expect to see them performing the best of old-school Italian music that is sure to get the party going.

Alessandro Ristori has a lifetime of experience performing on the stage. He first decided to become a singer and a showman during his teenage years and has since gone on to perform for luxury fashion brands including Gucci, Cartier, Armani, Pomellato and more, all accompanied by his band, The Portofinos.

The band has been performing on an international level for some time now, serenading the crowds in Italy, the United States of America, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, and Brazil. They have performed for the likes of Prince William, and the Royal Family of Monaco.

Sound like something you don’t want to miss? Get your reservations in as soon as possible on 04 510 3100 or email the team on dubai@billionairesociety.com

Alessandro Ristori & The Portofinos, Billionaire Dubai, Taj Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, Oct 25 to 27, from 9pm until late, Tel: (0)4 510 3100. billionairesociety.com

Images: Supplied by Billionaire Dubai