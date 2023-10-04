Installations, pop-ups, workshops and so much more…

Dubai Design Week is returning for its ninth season taking place at one of the coolest spots in town – Dubai Design District (d3).

Now in its ninth edition, art, design and culture fans will get to enjoy six whole days of events, exhibitions, workshops, pop-ups, talks and more from November 7 to 12. Expect more than 500 participants from over 40 countries spanning the world. Since this is the Year of Sustainability, and with COP28 just around the corner, expect plenty of themes that revolve around the theme of sustainability.

The best news? The event is free to attend, so you soak in the diverse program without spending a single dirham.

Here’s what to expect at Dubai Design Week

Downtown Design

Whether you want to spruce up your home or want to check out the latest trends in interior design, head to Downtown Design at d3 Waterfront from November 8 to 11. The fair features latest collections, innovative products and design solutions. Expect a line-up of creative concepts and installations, experiences, and industry events.

Installations

This year, visitors can expect to see plenty of large-scale outdoor installations. Take your time and weave your way through d3 and find all 20 of them. But they don’t just look good, the installations showcase sustainable practices. A standout is The Altostrata – a 3D printed architectural pavilion made from sugar, loofahs and paper pulp, showcasing sustainable practices.

On the topic of sustainability, the architectural pavilion by Emirati architect and founder of MULA design studio, Abdalla Almulla is centered around sustainability and materiality. Pop by for a number of interventions and performances.

Exhibitions and pop-ups

Expect to see works from new and emerging UAE-based designers, a 100/100 Best Arabic Poster exhibition from 421 which documents the Arab world’s visual culture, and much more.

The Marketplace

For those with an urge to shop, head to d3 to The Marketplace on November 11 and 12 and shop from some of the city’s best creatives, artisans and small businesses. Expect handcrafted goods, sustainably sourced products, and even some delicious food to keep you fueled. Bring the little ones along as there will be plenty of activities the children will love.

Talks, Workshops and Masterclasses

Want a hands on experience? A number of workshops and masterclasses will take placer throughout the course of the event led by a range of practitioners.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Natasha Carella, Programming Director for Dubai Design Week, commented, “Building on the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, this year’s Dubai Design Week has evolved into the most innovative edition of the festival to date. We aim to foster a dialogue around sustainability through engaging and thought provoking initiatives and focus attention on how different practices can converge to look at sustainability, which we see as pivotal for the future of the design industry.”

Planning on visiting? Download the Dubai Design Week app here to help guide you around.

Stay in the loop on for all upcoming announcements and updates via dubaidesignweek.ae or @dubaidesignweek

Images: Supplied