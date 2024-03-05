Amazing art festivals in Dubai to look forward to in 2024

Art lovers, this one’s for you…

Art fans, just because Sikka Art Festival and Art Dubai is over, doesn’t mean art season has come to an end. Besides a stunning new digital art museum opening, new exhibitions and more in the city, there are still some amazing art festivals in Dubai to look forward to.

Here are all the upcoming art festivals in Dubai to look forward to in 2024

DIFC Arts Night

DIFC Arts Night returns for its 17th edition for two days on Thursday, March 7 and 8 turning the financial district into one huge open-air art gallery. The biannual Art Nights event will showcase the creativity of local and international artists. Works of art across all mediums will be displayed in the heart of the district of Dubai. Expect to see artworks in all forms from the visual arts, painting, sculpture, photography, design, murals and even film. Read more here.

DIFC Art Nights, Gate Village, DIFC, Dubai, March 7 and 8, 6pm to 10pm, free entry, @difc

World Art Dubai

When: May 2 to 5, 2024

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

World Art Dubai is one of the events part of the official Dubai Art Season and it is returning for its 10th edition from May 2 to 5, 2024. In short, if you love art but are on a budget, this is the event for you as all the art here is on sale for an affordable cost. In past festivals, visitors were treated to live art performances, street and graffiti artists showing off what they do best with a drab white wall, workshops, art fashion shows and more. Ticket prices have not been announced yet, but at past festivals, it was Dhs20 per person.