Cycling into the sunset…

The flagship event of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Dubai Ride presented by DP World, is coming back for a fourth edition this month. Taking place on Sunday, November 12, Sheikh Zayed Road will come alive, not with cars but with an endless amount of cyclists coming together for the emirate’s largest community cycling event.

Organised by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council with Presenting Partner DP World, the 2022 edition saw over 34,000 cyclists come together for the annual challenge.

With the support of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Sheikh Zayed Road will be transformed into a giant cycling track for the day to host the unique cycling experience.

Cyclists of all ages and abilities – beginners, seasoned professionals, little ones and adults or families, looking to engage in a fun bonding activity together, are invited to participate and witness the iconic skyline of Dubai from a different perspective.

The routes

To accommodate participants of all fitness levels, two routes will be offered.

Ideal for more experienced cyclists, the 12km course starts from the Dubai World Trade Centre and ends at Safa Park and includes a climb over the Dubai Canal Bridge. This route has five different starting points, located at the Museum of the Future, Satwa, Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay, and the Lower Financial Centre.

The 4km Downtown route along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard takes riders past landmarks including Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa. It is perfect for families and cyclists of varying ages and abilities. The course starts at the Dubai Mall and is a flat course, which is of course, easier for beginners.

Registrations

If an exhilarating bike ride sounds like something you fancy doing, then get out your biking gear, dust off your bicycle and head on over to dubairide.com to register yourself today.

Once you’ve registered successfully, you will be invited to collect your bibs from Run and Ride Central, located at One Central. The location is the ultimate destination for clubs, brands, and enthusiasts looking to get stuck into the worlds of running and cycling.

Dubai Ride, Sheikh Zayed Road, November 12, register at dubairide.com

Images: Supplied