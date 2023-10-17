On your marks… get set… go!

Back for its fifth edition, Dubai Run 2023 is taking over Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday, November 26. The event is part of the final weekend of Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The world’s largest free fun run will commence at the stunning Museum of the Future and you have a choice of a 5km or 10km distance. The event is open to runners of all ages and fitness levels, but you will need to register. You can register now via dubairun.com.

Last year, 193,000 runners, joggers, and walkers took part in the Dubai Run, and you can expect a similar epic turn out this year.

This fun run is perhaps one of the most iconic in the world, passing some of the most beloved landmarks the city is home to. You and your loved ones can jog passed the Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, and Burj Khalifa, and if you’re a seasoned runner, you will zoom all the way to the gorgeous Dubai Canal.

Running with the whole family? The 5km route is the way to go due to its flat terrain which makes it ideal for runners of every level. For the more experienced runner, the 10km route takes you to the Dubai Canal, looping back again towards the World Trade Centre and ending at DIFC.

It’s important to note that Dubai Run is not a race, but an ideal opportunity to take action to improve your health, get together with family and friends, and enjoy the city in a unique way. Feel free to walk, jog or run the distance.

What is Dubai Fitness Challenge?

Dubai Run is part of The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), an initiative of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The event runs from Saturday October 28 to Sunday November 26, 2023.

This year will three fitness villages pop ups, including the iconic Kite Beach Fitness Village, 25 community fitness hubs across the city, 600 free fitness sessions and 400-plus hours of activities through a month-long schedule.

You can register for Dubai Fitness Challenge now via dubaifitnesschallenge.com, and for Dubai Run via dubairun.com.

Images: Provided