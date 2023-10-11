Long haul passengers will be treated to new amenity kits inspired by some of the most endangered species on the planet…

Jetting off on a long-haul adventure soon? If you’re flying Emirates, you’ll be able to get your hands on a new, limited-edition amenity kit.

Available to Economy and Premium Economy passengers, the complimentary amenity kits have been co-created alongside United for Wildlife to shine a light on 8 of the most endangered species on the planet.

The animal featured on each of the kits are some of the most trafficked – and as such endangered – in the world: the green sea turtle, African elephant, blue macaw, gorilla, hammerhead shark, lion, pangolin, and the black rhino. The kits come in a range of colours, like dusk pink, sage green, cornflower blue and a burnt orange.

The free, reusable wildlife amenity kits are handed out to all Economy and Premium Economy passengers on long-haul flights. Made from washable kraft paper, they’re printed with a non-toxic, soy-based ink. The toothbrush is a mix of straw and plastic, and the socks and eye mask are also eco-friendly, made from recycled plastic.

Although not currently available, earplugs will return to the animal-tastic amenity kits by the end of the year due to popular demand.

It’s the latest move by the Dubai-based airline to showcase its Environmental Sustainability Framework, and the commitment Emirates has to preserving wildlife and habitats. The airline has a zero tolerance policy towards the illegal trade of wildlife and its associated products, with a complete ban in place on Emirates SkyCargo on on hunting trophies of elephants, rhinoceros, lions and tigers. In the summer, the airline also achieved IATA Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) Stage One and the IEnvA Illegal Wildlife Trade module certifications.