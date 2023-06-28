Take a trip down memory lane…

Hairbrush mics at the ready, a trio of retro British boybands are coming to Dubai. On Friday October 13, The Irish Village presents The Boys Are Back In Town, a one-night only gig that will see Blue, Five and Boyzlife take to the stage.

Tickets for this evening of 90s and 00s nostalgia are already on sale, with seated tickets priced at Dhs225 and standing tickets priced at Dhs250. The event will take place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium and is an adults-only gig. You can get your tickets now via ticketslover.com.

If you’re unfamiliar with this trio of Brit boybands, allow us to take you on a little journey down memory lane…

Blue

First formed in the year 2000, Blue are a four-piece English boyband made up of members Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa and Lee Ryan. During their four-year career, they released three studio albums and a string of popular hits including All Rise, One Love and Guilty. The group got back together in 2011 and have been releasing music and touring together for the last decade.

Five

Five – now made up of three of the five original members – Sean Conlon, Richie Neville and Scott Robinson, were a huge success story on the British music scene in the late 1990s and early 2000s. When they take to the stage this October, fans of the band can look forward to a string of their hits from back in the day like Everybody Get Up, If Ya Gettin’ Down and Keep On Movin’, as well as tracks from their fourth studio album released last year, Time.

Boyzlife

“When the going gets tough”, why not team up together and try your luck as a new Frankenband? That’s exactly what Westlife’s Brian McFadden and Boyzone’s Keith Duffy did to create Boyzlife, and this ’90s supergroup is heading back to Dubai this October. The pair will perform a selection of the biggest hits from their previous bands. Our fingers are crossed for Words, Flying Without Wings and No Matter What.

The Boys Are Back In Town, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Garhoud, Friday October 13, 7pm onwards, from Dhs225. theirishvillage.com

Images: Instagram