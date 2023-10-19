English singer, songwriter and producer John Newman is returning to Dubai this New Year’s Eve for his first gig in the city since his knockout performance at Bla Bla in 2022. The Brit star will perform at Rixos Premium Dubai on New Year’s Eve, December 31. He is best known for banging tracks such as Love Me Again, Feel the Love and Not Giving In.

Newman has worked alongside some incredible artists such as Calvin Harris, Rudimental and Kygo on an array of party pop tracks. He will be headlining the Tent at Bla Bla for a limited capacity audience that will give fans an up close and personal experience for a party like no other.

John Newman headlined at Expo in 2022 to coincide with the late Queen Elizabeth’s platinum Jubilee and the UK National Day celebrations. The performance took place at the stunning Al Wasl Dome.

A New Year’s Eve extravaganza

John Newman will be performing at a gala dinner that will be full of extravagance from start to finish which is the perfect way to ring in the new year in Dubai. Guests can expect opulence, revelry and of course thrilling entertainment from John Newman himself.

Starting from 7pm on December 3 the New Year celebrations will begin with thrilling entertainment leading up to the main event. Guests will enjoy a welcome reception with drinks and nibbles before heading into the buffet-style dinner accompanied by musicians and acrobats to keep the energy high.

As the clock winds down to 12am, John Newman will perform to an exclusive crowd of only 1,200 people. If you’re looking to keep the party going there will be a live DJ keeping things going at the after-party until 3am.

Guests can enjoy unlimited drinks and a buffet style dinner, guests aged six and below can enjoy entertainment and services in the ballroom, and children aged 12 and below will have a discount of 50 per cent off.

To book, visit the festive desk on the ground floor of the hotel or contact the reservation team.

John Newman at Rixos Premium, JBR, tickets from Dhs3,000 per person. Tel: (0)4 520 0000 @rixopremiumdubai