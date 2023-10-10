On World Mental Health Day, we’re happy to introduce you to Abu Dhabi’s newest wellness facility…

Global wellness brand Kintsugi is about to launch its flagship global healing space on Reem Island, with a host of options to help you transform yourself into your happier, healthier, calmer best.

Set for a November launch followed by online membership options and the launch of a product line in 2024, the Abu Dhabi opening will pave the way for more Kintsugi spaces internationally.

Drawing inspiration from the ancient Japanese art of repairing ceramics with gold, the space will feature exclusively-curated treatments including bespoke bodywork sessions, enriching classes and innovative technologies, as well as niche transformational wellness techniques that will combine Western and ancient Eastern healing rituals. Your time with Kintsugi will also help you stimulate your mind, create healthy routines, and just be more appreciative of life.

For our female wellness seekers, the seven-storey pale pink building will house a space reserved exclusively for female members alongside a range of other facilities, some of which are available to both men and women. The seven dedicated floors of wellness will also include innovative features such as the Zen Garden, a Happiness Room, the Wisdom Studio, an outdoor Japanese bamboo area and a Gazebo Garden, as well as an infrared sauna, obsidian crystal sauna, Hammam room, relaxing hide-away corners and a healthy pool bar.

Visitors from overseas can also benefit from an international membership option, which will allow them to enjoy a welcoming environment where therapists, wellness experts and a caring community will create wholesome, transformative experiences.

