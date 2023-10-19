Add this to your weekend plans…

It’s past the middle of the month which means you’re most likely looking forward to receiving that salary deposit notification. If you are keeping your purse strings tight until then, there are still plenty of free things you can do to enjoy the start of the weekend including catching a free movie.

On Friday, October 20, a series of four movies will be screened for free at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) in a bid to promote film culture among visitors. If you do want to attend, register here.

The international award-winning short films present unique experiences from different parts of the world.

Beneath the Wild Blue Sky by Lebanese director Rola Shamas (documentary) follows the journey of a man from Lebanon who strives to rescue a large white swan to become a part of his life. A Bite of Bone by Japanese director Honami Yano (animation) tells a tale of a young girl in Japan contemplating memories of her father at his funeral. The Box by Slovenian director Dušan Kastelic (animation) which showcases the the fun of thinking outside the box through creatures that live inside a box and finally, Sprout by South Korean director Yoon Ga-eun (narrative) where a young girl begins her first journey to buy bean sprouts for her mother.

The films are all personal, showcasing human experiences. They will be suitable for all ages, so bring the whole family along.

Those attending will also get to hear from popular Emirati director Nawaf Al Janah who will speak about the importance of short films, their role and importance in the local and international art scene. There will be a Q&A session at the end of the night for everyone to gain more insights into the films.

Dr. Mohammed Salem Obaid Al Mazrooei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library said that the evening aims to ‘highlight the beauty of cinema and offer an opportunity for our audience to expand their artistic horizons.’

mbrl.ae

Images: Supplied by Mohamed bin Rashid Library