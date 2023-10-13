Sponsored: Alfresco this baby up…

Middle-Eastern hotspot Ninive by Rikas Group is making bold moves to the outdoors very soon and we are so here for it. The restaurant and cocktail bar is reopening it’s outdoor seating area for the incoming winter season.

As temperatures take a welcome dip, guests will be able to dine surrounded by stunning views from Jumeirah Emirates Towers to the heart of the city and beyond. Make note: the terrace reopens on October 24. Painting a evocative picture of the 1001 Arabian Nights, Ninive encapsulates the essence of the Middle East amidst a laid-back atmosphere.

Not only can you start taking full advantage of these lovely winter months with the alfresco dining arrangement, you can do so while sampling Ninive’s incredible menu. The A la carte offering features a diverse blend of North Africa and Middle Eastern flavours. Taking the flavours of this region, the spot offers a choice of diverse starters such as maast 0 khiar and chicken pastilla or the comfort of homey tagines and couscous.

Ninive is open daily from 6pm until 2am from Sunday to Thursday, and from 6pm till 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. A minimum spend of Dhs250 per person on food and beverages from the a la carte menu is required.

Ninive, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, daily, Sun to Thurs, 6pm to 2am, Fri and Sat, 6pm to 3am, terrace reopens on Oct 24, minimum spend of Dhs250 per person, Tel: (0) 4 326 6105, for bookings, @ninivedubai, email at book@ninive.ae

Images: Supplied