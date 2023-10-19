Witness the cosmic phenomenon in real-time…

Mleiha Archaeological Centre, Sharjah’s leading archaeological and eco-tourism project is all set to host a partial lunar eclipse sighting on Saturday, October 28. Visitors will be able to watch the captivating celestial event happen in real time as they spend a night under the cover of stars.

Starting at 8pm, the viewing will take place in the specially designed Panorama Lounge set in the Mleiha Desert. The full itinerary features an introductory lecture, presentation, guided observation of the moon and planets through telescopes, and naked-eye observation of the lunar eclipse. The full experience will wrap up at 1am.

So, what is a partial lunar eclipse?

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth’s shadow partially obscures the moon. Typically, in a complete lunar eclipse, the sun, Earth and moon are aligned in a straight line perfectly with the Earth in between the two. This causes the Earth’s shadow to obscure the moon and cast a red tinge on it completely.

In a partial one, as the name suggests, the alignment is not perfect, which causes the shadow to fall incomplete, and so only a part of the moon appears red.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets to the viewing are priced at Dhs200 per head for adults and Dhs150 per head for children. This price includes a dinner as well. For children aged five years and below, admission to the event is free, but without the dinner.

It’s a rare opportunity to witness a cosmic phenomenon up close and personal, so you don’t want to miss it. Visit discovermleiha.ae, email at mleihamanagement@discovermleiha.ae or call (0)6 802 1111.

If you are popping over, make sure you bring a light jacket to keep you warm as it may get a little windy.

Mleiha Archaeological Centre, Sat, Oct 28, 8pm, Dhs200, Tel: (0)6 802 1111, discovermleiha.ae

Over in Dubai…

Can’t make it to Sharjah? the Astronomy Club in Dubai is also hosting a showing on Saturday, October 28 from 9pm to 1am at Al Thuraya Astronomy Center, Mushrif Park.

General tickets cost Dhs60 and for children under 13 it’s Dhs40. There will be a question and answer session, telescope observation, and a phone photography session (through the telescope). Book here.

Images: Supplied/Getty Images