Pumpkin spice and everything nice…

We all deserve some pumpkin spice in our life, even if autumn in the UAE is not a real thing. As the temperatures get cooler, tis’ the season to go out and get yourself a taste of this warm, comforting flavour.

Here are all the places to get your pumpkin spice fix in Dubai

Starbucks

Starbucks’ incredibly iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte instantly gives us autumn vibes. Marking 20 years, their new range of pumpkin-Pinterest-perfect drinks is available across a number of outlets in the UAE.

Starbucks, across various locations, @starbucksuae

Marks & Spencer

Another spot to get the iconic pumpkin spice treat in Dubai is at good ol’ Marks & Spencer. They’ve released a limited edition latte just in time for Halloween and it looks like it’s hitting all the right spots. Available in Marks & Spencer stores across the UAE.

Marks & Spencer, across various locations, @marksandspencerme

Sereni-tea by Tania’s Teahouse

Not only can you sip on a PSL at Sereni-tea by Tania’s Teahouse, you can also pair it with a sweet treat. Their all-new pumpkin spice tart may be almost too pretty to eat. The fall vibes are indeed, vibing.

Sereni-tea by Tania’s Teahouse, Al Manara, Dubai, daily, 7am to 8pm, Tel: (0) 58 598 2642, @taniasteahouse

Cake Social

This cakery/bakery has a gorgeous pumpkin spice Christmas cake to get you in the mood for the festive season. Think fluffy pumpkin spice cake with pumpkin spice buttercream. Order it online at cakesocial.ae for a starting price of Dhs220.

Cake Social, Lake Point Tower, Cluster N, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, daily, 9am to 7pm, Tel: (0) 4 578 7020, cakesocial.ae,

Jones the Grocer

This fan-favourite spot is also launching its very own Pumpkin Spice Latte in honour of spooky season. The limited-edition drink will be available starting from October 15 to November 5, so don’t forget to grab yours.

Jones the Grocer, across various locations, Oct 15 to Nov 5, @jonesthegrocer

Images: Supplied/Socials