Take a terrifying trawl around town…

Spending Halloween in Dubai? It’s time to get those spooky Halloween costumes and book a place to haunt with your fellow friendly ghosts and ghouls.

Here are 17 ways you can celebrate Halloween in Dubai.

Bongo’s Bingo at Zero Gravity

Everyone’s favourite rave is getting an exclusive one-night-only revival with a Halloween-themed party. This time around, you can catch all the thrills and chills at Zero Gravity. Don your best costume and head over on October 28 to bust out your best Thriller moves, sing along to popular spooky tunes, and stand a chance to win a Dhs5,000 prize. There will be the usual take-home prizes, singalongs and a solid game of bingo. Tickets are priced at Dhs150 per person.

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai, Dubai Marina, Sat, Oct 28, doors open at 8pm, tickets at Dhs150, Tel: (0)4 399 0009, dubai.platinumlist.net

En Fuego

South American spot En Fuego will be celebrating Dia de los Muertos (or Day of the Dead) on October 29, complete with a full venue makeover, live entertainment, Halloween-themed drinks and South American delicacies. It will cost you Dhs350 per person with soft beverages, Dhs450 per person with house beverages, Dhs550 per person with house beverages including sparkling wine. Best news? The winner of the costume contest will win a one-night stay at Atlantis, The Palm for four.

En Fuego, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sun, Oct 29, 9pm to midnight, Tel: (0)4 426 2626, @enfuegodubai

Wavehouse

Spend Halloween in Dubai at Wavehouse where a long, lavish eight-day celebration is taking place featuring live entertainment, delicious food, cocktails, face painting and Halloween-inspired performers. The celebration runs from Thursday, October 26 to November 2. The best-dressed will have the chance to win a Dhs1,000 Wavehouse voucher. On Saturday, October 28 and 29, guests can enjoy complimentary Halloween face painting and witness Halloween-inspired performers in action.

Wavehouse, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Oct 26 to Nov 2, 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0)4 426 2626, @wavehousedubai

Saffron

Spend Halloween in Dubai at one of the best brunches in town. On October 28, Saffron is hosting a Halloween Party brunch that features 200 dishes from cuisines from around the world. Expect to find 20 different live cooking stations from meat carving, sushi and maki rolling, to low and slow BBQ and a chocolate fountain. Round-the-clock entertainment includes live DJs, Halloween-themed characters and dancers at the venue. It will cost you Dhs625 per person with selected alcoholic beverages, including sparkling wine.

Saffron, Atlantis, the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat, Oct 28, 1pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)4 426 2626, @saffronbrunch

IMG Worlds of Adventure

IMG Worlds of Adventure takes Halloween very seriously, and the celebration plans prove it. The month-long festivities feature a zombie apocalypse theme, thrilling rides, spooky attractions, a pumpkin hunt, trick-or-treating and dance performances. The Festival of Fright is IMG’s iconic, annual Halloween bash, and will take place on October 28 at 8pm. Tickets cost Dhs179. You can also check out the all-new Haunted Café which will be unveiled during the celebrations.

IMG Worlds of Adventure, Dubai, Oct 1 to 31, Tel: (0) 4 403 8888, imgworlds.com

Raspoutine

Witness a circus-themed soiree at Parisian venue Raspoutine on October 31, kicking off at 9.30pm. There’s a specially-curated Halloween tasting menu, as well as a smashing fun party at midnight where one can dance the night away. Priced at Dhs650, the Halloween menu features a welcome Halloween-themed cocktail menu and delectable dishes. For one night only, come in your most vibrant and playful attire, inspired by the circus. For bookings email reservations@raspoutine-dubai.com or call or WhatsApp at (0)4 272 5373.

Raspoutine, DIFC, Dubai, Tuesday, Oct 31, 9.30pm, Tel: (0) 4 272 5373, @raspoutine.dubai

The Green Planet

Spooky Planet is Green Planet’s outdoor Halloween bash running from October 6 to 31. The indoor rainforest will be transformed into a spooky-themed wonderland, complete with eerie spider webs, quirky animal tombstones and whimsical pumpkins. For Dhs65, the little ones can pumpkin carve, get face painting and indulge in mask-making activities. It’s the perfect family Halloween celebration. For no additional cost, take on a thrilling maze and witness the Creatures of the Night – including the slow loris, the yellow anaconda, Burmese pythons, the tokay gecko, marine toads and Brazilian porcupine.

The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai, Oct 6 to 31, 10am to 6pm, Dhs65, @thegreenplanetdubai

Dubai Parks and Resorts

Want to have a screaming good time in Dubai this Halloween? Dubai Parks and Resorts is undergoing a spooky, scary transformation like no other. Fright Nights 6 is back for a sixth edition, featuring themed experiences including horror mazes, scare zones, live spooky street shows and monster meet and greets at MOTIONGATE. Riverland Dubai will host the annual Zombie Parade as well as a special meet and greet with Pirate Zombies. A Monster Party at LEGOLAND features the perfect exciting activities for families. At LAPITA Dubai, you can stay in Halloween-themed rooms from October 23 to 31 with a Halloween-themed Brunch taking place on October 29.

Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai, starting September 30, Tel: (800) 2629464, dubaiparksandresorts.com

STK

All the party gals out there – the STK ladies’ night is bringing a Halloween deal. The Halloween GRL Ladies’ Night is priced at Dhs200 for ladies with bottomless beverages for two hours with two courses and its Dhs300 for gents with three drinks and two courses. In the evening, from 7pm to 9pm and 9pm to 11pm, you can enjoy two courses of the chef’s favourites from the menu. The best house music and party anthems from resident DJ and live percussionist will keep the party going the whole time. To make your booking, visit solutions-leisure.com.

STK, Rixos Premium, The Walk, JBR, Dubai, Tuesday, Oct 31, Tel: (0)4 423 8304, solutions-leisure.com

The Greenroom

The Greenroom in Dubai Sports City is hosting a cool, quirky, spooky dive-in cinema on Friday, October 27, at 7.45pm. The Friday night-themed cinema experience is screening the classic Hocus Pocus – a solid family-friendly Halloween classic which you can watch while relaxing in the pool and indulging in an impressive spread, unlimited popcorn and delicious film-inspired cocktails. The experience is priced at Dhs150 for adults and Dhs80 for guests under 21.

The Greenroom, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, Friday, Oct 27, 7.45pm, starts at Dhs150, Tel: (0) 4 423 8310, @greenroomdubai

Lucky Voice

This October 31, head over to karaoke haven Lucky Voice for a Halloween bash, starting with a Halloween brunch from 1pm to 4pm, but if you’re more of a night dweller, the Halloween drunch begins at 8pm and goes on till 11pm. Both brunches are priced at Dhs195 with soft drinks, Dhs275 with house beverages and Dhs350 with sparkling. Dress up for a chance to win a huge cash price of Dhs4,000.

Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights, Dubai, Tuesday, Oct 31, starts at 1pm, Tel: (800) 58259, @luckyvoicedubai

Li’Brasil

Not only do you get a spooktacular brunch at Li’Brasil, but you also get the chance to win amazing prizes for your costume by bringing your Halloween creative A-game. A specially curated menu of dishes and a house beverages package is available at Dhs448 per person. Soft beverage package at Dhs348 per person.

Li’Brasil, Address Beach Resort, The Walk, JBR, Dubai, Oct 28, 5pm to 8pm, starts at Dhs348, Tel: (0)4 879 8888, addresshotels.com

Babylon

Babylon is getting a Halloween-worthy makeover for two days only on Saturday, October 28 and Tuesday, October 31. The Cursed Gardens of Babylon will take over the Gardens of Love with a special edition of its popular brunch on October 28. From 1pm to 4pm, indulge in cocktails, dishes and performances by dancers, singers and acrobats. Priced at Dhs395 for house beverages and Dhs700 for premium beverages. The dinner and a show experience with a Halloween twist will take place on October 31. As is with Babylon, the same extravagant costumes and high-energy performances will come to you with a dark, fantastical spin. Book now to reserve your spot. The minimum spend per person starts at Dhs1,000.

Babylon, DIFC, Dubai, Sat, Oct 28, 1pm to 4pm, Tues, Oct 31, 8.30pm till late, Tel: (0) 4 352 7750, @babylondifc

Roxy Cinemas

Horror movie enthusiasts – Roxy Cinemas is hosting a marathon of spooky season-appropriate horror movies from October 6 to 31. Releases from fan-favourite franchises such as Saw X (October 5), The Exorcist: Believer (October 12), The Elevator Game (October 9), The Inhabitants (October 19) and Five Nights at Freddy’s (October 26) as well as ongoing films such as The Nun II and 13 Exorcisms will be screening throughout. You can get your hands on tickets for as low as Dhs36.75 and spend a smashing Halloween with your mates. There’s also a pretty cool Halloween-themed cinema snacks menu.

Roxy Cinemas, across various locations, Oct 6 to 31, @theroxycinemas, theroxycinemas.com

Daley Bounce and Boxfetti

Daley Bounce and Boxfetti are joining forces to bring you the best family Halloween experience. From October 16 to 19, all visitors will receive one pumpkin spice latte (or normal latte) and children will be able to choose a pumpkin (extra pumpkins available for an additional charge) to decorate in the Paint-Your-Pumpkin area. There will also be face painting for children and a costume competition. For a bonus: a Boxfetti pop-up shop on-site with the best selection of costumes will make sure your little ones have the costume of their dreams.

Daley Bounce, DIP 2, Dubai, Oct 16 to 19, daily, 12pm to 5pm, Dhs130 per child, adults go free, @daleybounce

Risen Cafe and Artisanal Bakery

Halloween themed mini cakes await you at Risen Cafe and Artisanal Bakery throughout the month of October, all day, every day. All priced at Dhs36 and available across all venues.

Risen Cafe and Artisanal Bakery, across various locations, throughout October, Dhs36, @risendubai

Palazzo Versace

A weekend of Halloween fun at the Palazzo Versace features a special ‘Into the Jungle’ brunch at Giardino, complete Halloween-themed decorations, specials, entertainments and activities for the little ones on October 28 from 1pm to 5pm. A Halloween pool party at La Piscina, also on October 28, will flaunt eerie decor, delicious cocktails, and a fantastic DJ line-up. Q’s Bar and Lounge is hosting a Glow in the Dark Night, decor, cocktails, glow-in-the-dark paint and tunes by resident performer Oumnia.

Palazza Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, Oct 28 and 29, Tel: (0) 4 556 8888, @palazzoversacedubai

