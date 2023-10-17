Let’s go girls…

Global icon Shania Twain is set to perform in Abu Dhabi this November for the 2023 F1 Grand Prix after-race concert.

Known for her multi-award-winning hits such as That Don’t Impress Me Much, You’re Still the One, and Man! I Feel Like A Woman!, the Canadian country-pop singer will close the show on Saturday, November 25.

Taking place this year from Thursday November 23 to Sunday November 26, the 15th anniversary Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will, as always, feature an exhilarating line up of on-track action and post-race concerts.

Shania Twain will join the epic Yasalam after-race lineup which includes Dutch DJ Tiesto and Sweet But Psycho US popstar, Ava Max on Thursday, November 23, and American rockstars Foo Fighters on Sunday, November 26.

The concert will mark Shania Twain’s first concert in the region following her sold-out global tour in support of her latest album, Queen of Me.

F1 visitors can prepare to be wowed as they sing along to her global hits from her 30-year illustrious music career and three consecutive diamond albums.

Artists for Friday, November 24 are still yet to be revealed. Stay tuned to What’s On for the final announcement.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the gigs are, as always, included in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket rate.

Race day tickets start from Dhs450.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023, Yas Marina Circuit, Nov 23 to 26, 2023. yasmarinacircuit.com

