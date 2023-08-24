New for 2023, restaurants including The Maine, Milos and Nobu are among 15 renowned restaurants racing into Yas Marina…

F1 fever takes over the city when the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix races into Yas Marina in November. This year, as well as all the on-track action and post-race concerts, we can also look forward to an exhilarating line-up of restaurant pop-ups from the culinary world’s finest.

Taking place this year from Thursday November 23 to Sunday November 26, the 15th anniversary Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will see some 15 award-winning restaurants take over hospitality experiences around the Yas Marina track. New for 2023, gourmet delights from a trio of iconic Atlantis restaurants will see the flavours of Nobu, Hakkasan and Milos presented to guests at the new Deck at Two, a VIP viewing platform that overlooks Turn 2. From Nobu, guests can expect to enjoy a delectable menu of fine Japanese dishes, while Cantonese cuisine designed exclusively for the F1 weekend awaits at Hakkasan. From Milos, guests can expect refined Greek Mediterranean dishes.

Taking over Club 58, located at the end of the fastest section of Yas Marina Circuit, will be Roka, a London-born, internationally renowned Japanese restaurant famed for its premium sushi and robata-grilled dishes. Then at the new Hillside Terrace, The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill, Dubai’s beloved New England Brasserie, will dazzle guests with its fine fare in a stunning setting atop the Abu Dhabi Hill overlooking the iconic North Hairpin.

Alongside these new additions, foodies can look forward to the return of some fan-favourites from the last few years. Deck at Nine will see Opa bring its zorba-dancing, plate-smashing ways to the track, while rooftop Luna Lounge will get a chic CE LA VI glow up. Gohan, Ninive, Alici, Il Borro and Mayabay all return to entertain the palates of F1 fans.

All of these culinary collaborations are available to access via Abu Dhabi Grand Prix hospitality tickets. Hospitality passes with the VIP treatment for all three days start from Dhs11,000 per person.

If you were looking to snap up general admission and grandstand passes, these have unfortunately already sold out.

What else is happening this year

This year, as well as the excitement of the thrilling final race of the F1 season, there’s plenty more happening off-track too. So far, two of the four after-race concerts have been confirmed: Dutch DJ Tiesto and American singer-songwriter Ava Max will open the show on Thursday, and Foo Fighters will rock out on the final night. The acts for Friday and Saturday are still to be confirmed.

This year, F1 ticket holders can also take advantage to one of Abu Dhabi’s incredible attractions, including Yas Theme Parks, Qasr Al Watan and Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023, Thursday November 23 to Sunday November 26. abudhabigp.com