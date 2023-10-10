Everything seems better after a golden hour tipple…

Watching the sun go down beyond the horizon in Dubai can only get better with one of two things: dinner or drinks. But, where do you go when you’re in the mood for an early evening drink with a magical view of the sunset?

From romantic rooftops to stunning beach bars, we’ve rounded up some of the best sundowner spots in Dubai:

Above Eleven

A Bangkok institution since 2012, Above Eleven, serves a menu of fine Japanese Peruvian fusion flavours, colourful cocktails and a top array of live tunes that range from salsa nights to a rotation of live DJs. The industrial-chic interior comes with exposed brickwork and large windows that will make the most of the stunning skyline views. Huge trees, dim lighting, and pops of teal and ruby are sure to pack Above Eleven with Instagrammable moments.

Above Eleven, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, The Palm open daily 4pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 666 1420 @aboveelevendubai

Attiko

Attiko is the name of a sleek new restaurant and lounge brought to you by the team behind Sushisamba, Aura Skypool and Drift Beach Dubai; Sunset Hospitality Group. The sleek space offers brilliant views of Palm Jumeirah and beyond from its 31st floor location of W Dubai – Mina Seyahi. On the menu, guests can expect a range of modern and classic Pan-Asian dishes as well as an extensive menu of international beer, wine and handcrafted cocktails. Open each evening, guests can enjoy tasty bites and drinks in a vibrant atmosphere, with DJs spinning deep, soulful, energetic music.

Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, 4pm to 2am daily. Tel:(0)4 350 9983, theattiko.com

Bungalo34

For those looking to relish in a leisurely beachside sunset with impeccable food and drinks, look no further than Bungalo34 tucked away on Pearl Jumeira Island. Whether you’re sat inside the restaurant, on the gorgeous terrace, or down in the sand, enjoy breathtaking sea views and classic European Riviera-inspired dishes including fresh pasta (the Amalfi lemon is a must-try), a seafood bar, wood-fired pizza, refreshing salads, and more.

Bungalo34, Nikki Beach Residences, Pearl Jumeira Island, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. daily 9am to 12am. Tel:(0)4 238 1780. @bungalo34 / bungalo34.com

The Beach House, Anantara The Palm

The Beach House at stunning Thai-inspired resort Anantara, The Palm, is a long standing favourite for drinks by the beach. Sit out under the canopy with decking underfoot and huge fans blowing lazily overhead, or just bag yourself a seat right on the beach to watch a truly stunning sunset.

The Beach House, Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 12.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 567 8316. @anantaradubai

Cana by Tamoka

Tamoka is nestled right on the beachfront at JBR, meaning visitors are treated to incredible sea views and the Ain Dubai. Beyond the restaurant is seating right out on the beach, with a winding path leading to Caña by Tamoka, the venue’s very own circular beach bar, which has its own DJ booth and is the perfect spot for sundowners.

Tamoka and Caña by Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, open daily 12pm to 10pm. @canabytamoka

Drift Beach

Drift Beach has long been popular with Dubai’s IT-crowd and for good reason. With amazing sea views, a luxe infinity pool and beautiful restaurant, it’s certainly a wow-worthy place to spend a weekend at. Cameras at the ready, you’re going to want a shot of this.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, Pool and Beach: 10am to 7pm, Restaurant: Sun to Thur 9am to 8pm, Fri & Sat 9am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

Folly

If you have guests visiting, a sure way to impress them is by taking them to the stunning setting of the Madinat Jumeirah. For gorgeous sunset views, try folly, which has three levels for dining and drinks. Of course, you’re guaranteed the best view overlooking Burj al Arab from the top floor of the outdoor bar.

folly, Madinat Jumeirah, Mon to Thur 5pm to 12am, Fri 4pm to 12am, Sat and Sun 1pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Gallery 7/40

This vibrant spot is a part beach club and part gallery housed in The Club, alongside Eva, San and Playa. Showcasing eclectic decor and Mediterranean cuisine, this venue oozes artistic expression and comes complete with an indoor and outdoor restaurant as well as a swimming pool and its own stretch of beach. Gallery 7/40’s menu boasts a symphony of European and Mediterranean cuisine, fusing ingredients from both land and sea with playful twists that complement its surroundings.

Gallery 7/40, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. gallery740.com

Koko Bay

Koko Bay is the Bali-inspired beach bar and restaurant that has proved endlessly popular since its opening. You’ll find it at Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, where it offers incredible views out to the iconic skyline of Dubai Marina, especially at sunset. Choose from seating in the Bali-inspired restaurant, out on the decking, or bag a seat right there in the sand, from cushy blue bean bags to clusters of comfortable wicker seating. Make sure to book ahead, it’s always busy.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open Sun to Thu middday to midnight, Fri and Sat midday to 1am Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae

Monkey Bar

Looking for the perfect date night spot? Berlin import Monkey Bar, located just opposite DIFC, is perched on the rooftop of 25Hours hotel. Whether you’re looking for delicious Latin American food, killer views of the Museum of the Future, or playful evening vibes, Monkey Bar does not disappoint. Sit back, relax, and enjoy its nightly lineup of live DJs.

25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Trade Centre, Dubai. Daily 5pm. @monkeybardubai

Noepe, Park Hyatt Dubai

For a date night with a view, make a date with the Park Hyatt’s NOEPE. It’s got that instant on-holiday vibe, thanks to its whitewashed colour scheme with nautical interiors, and its location perched on the edge of the marina. As the sun sets, the palm trees light up with twinkly lights, and cosy sofas around the fire pit serve as the ultimate date-night location to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

NOÉPE, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 602 1814, hyatt.com

Pierchic

Pierchic is renowned among locals and tourists alike, but now this iconic spot has even more to offer with the recently launched Onda by Pierchic. Located halfway up the pier on an elevated platform that is suspended above the rolling waves, Onda offers panoramic views of Dubai and the open ocean. Elevated seating is wrapped around the circular platform with a bar sitting central along with a DJ booth which sets the vibe. Here you can indulge in bubbles, spritz and bellinis as well as oysters, caviar and more.

Pierchic, Jumirah Al Qasr, Sun to Thur 1pm to 2.30pm and 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Sat and Sun 1pm to 2.45pm and 6.30pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com

QD’s, Dubai Creek Resort

A favourite among long-term Dubai dwellers, QD’s is a huge bar on the decking next to Dubai creek. This legendary sundowner spot offers some unrivalled views of the Creek and Dubai skyline while you sip on mixed drinks and toast to the end of the day.

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai Creek, 5pm to 2am Mon to Thurs, 5pm to 3am Fri to Sun. Tel:(0)4 295 6000, hyattrestaurants.com

Ria Restaurant and Bar

Ría is a new addition to Club Vista Mare, and is a relaxed yet upscale beachside drinking and dining destination. The elegant beachfront spot promises a menu of flavourful beach eats inspired by the sun-soaked shores of the Mediterranean. While it may be adopting a more upscale look and feel than its former occupant, Breeze, everyone is welcome at Ría – and it’s a lovely place to perch up on the sand for a drink at the end of the day. It’s even pet-friendly, so your four-legged foodie doesn’t have to miss out.

Ría, Club Vista Mare, 11am to 2am Sun to Thurs, 11am to 3am Fri and Sat. @riarestaurantbar

SoBe

Guaranteed sunset views? Check! From its position on the fifth floor of the W Dubai – The Palm hotel, you’ll be able to stare as far as the eye can see from SoBe’s outdoor terrace, with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf surrounding the Palm. Must try: Latin American-inspired tapas platter.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open Sun 2pm to 1am, Mon to Wed 5pm to 1am, Thu to Fri 5pm to 2am, Sat 4pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 245 5800. sobedubai.com

Shimmers

Another stalwart Dubai beach bar is Shimmers, and it’s popular for good reason. With a neutral colour scheme and simple, yet luxurious setting, this place lets the view of the Burj Al Arab, and beyond, do the talking. Tuck into traditional Greek cuisine from the sun-dappled restaurant, set out under a white-washed canopy, or sit yourself on a bean bag on the beach.

Shimmers on the Beach, Madinat Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 432 3232, jumeirah.com

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum

Sat atop the Radisson Resort Hotel on West Palm Beach, Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum offers guests a chic and authentic setting with the perfect combination of restaurant, pool club and bar. Unmatched views of the Dubai Marina and Ain Dubai make TL Mare Nostrum the perfect venue for sundown aperitivo with live entertainment and a wide selection of Mediterranean bites.

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, Radisson Resort Hotel, West Palm Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open daily 11am to 1am, sunset aperitivo Mon to Fri, 4pm to 8pm Tel: (0)58 559 4222 @tlmarenostrumdubai

Twiggy by La Cantine

Twiggy by La Cantine is the ultra-chic beach club and restaurant by the creek. Found in Park Hyatt Dubai, the chic alfresco restaurant offers stunning Dubai skyline views. There’s the multiple award-winning Mediterranean menu, effortless cool Côte d’Azur vibes, picturesque lagoon, faux bleached-sand beach, craft mixology and dreamy skyline views.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, pool and beach 9am to sunset, restaurant 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. @twiggydubai

Zeta Seventy Seven

If you are looking to impress, this is your spot. Address Beach Resort’s ZETA Seventy Seven overlooks the incredible Ain Dubai and is adjacent to one of the world’s tallest outdoor infinity pools. Whether you are after a couple of cocktails or digging into a delicious meal, ZETA Seventy Seven will be a night you won’t ever forget.

ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR, daily 12.30pm to 4pm and 6pm to 12am. Over 21s only. Tel: (0)4 8798866. @addressbeachresort