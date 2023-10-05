It’s the first and only entirely vegetarian fine dining experience in Dubai…

Avatara earned a coveted Michelin Star for its soulful Indian cuisine that focuses on pure, clean, and natural produce. But if you’re looking to embark on a flavour flight at this entirely vegetarian fine dining experience, you’ll now need to head to the restaurant’s new location at Dubai Hills.

As of October 1, Avatara has said farewell to its spot in voco Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, and is now welcoming diners at a beautiful new dining room at Dubai Hills Business Park.

Adorned in endless shades of green: lime, mint and emerald cover the walls, this vegetarian fine dining restaurant uses its natural and clean cuisine to inspire its interiors too. Chairs that surround crisp white table clothed table are printed with florals, and everywhere you look planters and trees are dotted through the restaurant.

With a change of location also comes a change of menu, and at Avatara’s beautiful new home, guests can dine on an exciting new Chakra-inspired menu. On the 16-course tasting menu, expect a multi-course menu that’s been crafted to balance energies as well as flavours, with each perfectly-plated course as much a piece of art as it is a tasting plate.

The Avatara Experience menu is well priced at Dhs495, and there’s also a gluten free and vegan menu, as well as a kids degaustation menu of a slightly more modest 12 courses. For children, the menu is Dhs395.

There’s also the option to upgrade the experience with either a standard or premium wine pairing, designed to compliment each of the dishes.

Avatara comes from the top culinary masterminds also behind Amara, which remains in voco Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road, and the two Michelin Star Tresind Studio on The Palm.

Dining at Dubai Hills

At Dubai Hills Business Park, Avatara is in good company, joining a collection of restaurants that includes a duo of restaurants from chef Reif Othman: Hoe Lee Kow and Reif Japanese Kushiyaki; a new gastrobar, Duo; and a relaxed pub, The Tap House.