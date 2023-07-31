Gastronomic exploration with a touch of fine dining…

The ever-evolving culinary offering at Trèsind Studio is turning it’s attention to a new narrative, and this one speaks to the very heart of the homeland.

The only two Michelin Starred Indian restaurant in Dubai (and one of only three in the city) is launching a multi-course experience titled Rising India. The man behind the Michelin Star mastery, chef Himanshu Sani, promises to take diners on a foodie tale inspired by the myriad culinary cultures present in the country, and is a homage to 75 years of Indian independence.

The menu will visit four different geographical regions marked by the four compass points of North, South, East and West within India: the Thar Desert, the Deccan Plateau, the Coastal Plains and Northern Plains, and the Himalayan Mountains.

The areas represent the rich bi0diversity of the country, and showcase the variety of each region’s culinary credentials. The menu seeks to explore how the geography of a region influences the lives and living of its people, and celebrate the patterns of nature that make India unique.

It is priced at Dhs850 per head and available to book now. There’s two seatings each evening: the early seating takes place at 6pm, and the later seating is at 9pm. Guests can reserve seating for 6pm and 9pm.

Trèsind Studio

If you’ve not yet been to this incredible tasting menu restaurant, it’s a flagship of modernist Indian cooking. The restaurant, a former What’s On Restaurant of the Year recipient, has long been considered the best, most organic retelling of the burgeoning flavours laced within Indian cuisine.

Trèsind Studio, St. Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, Tue to Sun, 6pm and 9pm, Dhs850. Tel: (0)58 895 1272, tresindstudio.com

Images: Supplied